Campo Marzio: When colour meets classics

Since its founding in 1933, Campo Marzio has stood for Italian style, executed through artisan craftsmanship. Campo Marzio relies on classic designs and shapes that represent the ultimate blank canvas for bringing some colour into this world. No shade is missing from their palette: from basic colours such as cream, white, grey and black, to pastel tones including soft yellow, light blue and rosé, to bright red, lush green and vibrant purple. Nowadays, the bags and accessories of the brand are represented all around the world, with retail locations in Europe, Africa and North America.

“Colour makes us recognisable in the eyes of others” – this is Campo Marzio’s approach to colour and it reflects in their current spring summer collections.

Florals for spring

With the spring summer line ‘Rainbow’ Campo Marzio has introduced a floral pattern – red, yellow and orange petals on a white background are available in form of a wristlet bag and a scarf that can be combined with a range of cornflower blue and black products of the line.

Campo Marzio, SS22, courtesy of the brand

Nautical patterns with a twist

With the ‘Sailor’ line, the Italian brand combines the maritime flair of stripes, creating a playful look by alternating red and blue with transparent PU material, allowing the wearer and passer-bys to catch a glimpse of what is hidden inside. The opaque pouches that come with each item of the ‘Sailor’ line offer some privacy with this revealing style.

Campo Marzio, SS22, courtesy of the brand

Bold hues for essential designs

With the ‘Bloom’ series, Campo Marzio has created a line that speaks to the appreciators of classic styles who nevertheless cherish the uplifting spirit of colored accessories. Next to cream and grey, the various items of the collection are available in a denim blue colour, a tangerine shade and a cherry red, bestowing the practical designs with a hint of originality.

Campo Marzio, SS22, courtesy of the brand