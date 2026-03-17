Canali introduces the Nuvola Project

Lightness has always been one of the most refined expressions of Canali’s sartorial identity. With the Nuvola project – introduced last season and now fully integrated into the brand’s vision – this principle takes shape in a wardrobe that blends tailoring precision with contemporary ease. Constructions are streamlined to eliminate the superfluous, lightening structures without compromising defined proportions, while materials such as ultrasoft suede and cotton–cashmere jersey ensure softness and comfort.

SS26. Credits: Canali

Within this vision, the NUVOLA SNEAKER translates Canali’s sartorial expertise into the language of contemporary leisure footwear. Crafted in calfskin suede with new seasonal combinations, it stands out for its essential, precise and harmonious design, conceived to ensure balance and comfort.

The construction favors stitched craftsmanship rather than glued assembly: seams follow the shoe’s structure, enhancing softness and flexibility while ensuring a natural, comfortable fit. The Freccia motif is discreetly integrated into the quarter, while hand-painted piping – executed in three meticulous steps - finishes each upper component before assembly, echoing the techniques of high tailoring.

Credits: Canali

Nuvola expresses a form of lightness measured not only in weight, but in the sense of ease that accompanies every step. Designed to pair effortlessly with a tailored suit, relaxed trousers or refined denim, it embodies Canali’s values of craftsmanship, durability and timeless elegance.