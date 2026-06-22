Canali looks to the spice route for its Spring/Summer 2027 collection

Italian menswear brand Canali has unveiled its spring/summer 2027 collection, titled 'On the Spice Route', according to a press release from the brand. Creative director Alessio Lillocci drew the colour palette from spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, star anise, vanilla, ginger and nutmeg, and structured the collection as a journey from Indonesia to India, along the East African coast, on to Greece and ending in Alicudi.

The brand said the collection is built on a layering system designed to adapt to changing conditions, using lightweight trans-seasonal fabrics in shades of sesame, star anise and cinnamon. Pieces include a full-grain suede blouson worn over carrot-fit cotton canvas trousers, alongside micro-perforated knitwear in cotton and cotton-silk blends. Knitwear is positioned as a defining category, with structured stitches, openwork techniques and a new cotton yarn called 'Nuvola'. Tailoring appears in warm tones and is paired with V-neck knitwear and bucket hats, while outerwear borrows elements from utilitywear. Trousers centre on the carrot fit.

Credits: Canali

As the collection moves towards East Africa, linen becomes more prominent in pure and blended forms, with trousers in nutmeg and knitwear in cardamom, and denim that is mostly Japanese with coloured wefts and indigo warps. The Greece leg foregrounds iridescent blues, with the blue blazer reinterpreted across different constructions and weights, reversible wool and nylon outerwear, and ultra-light nappa leather combined with technical constructions.

Credits: Canali

Credits: Canali

The final leg, set in Alicudi, introduces linen crêpe suits with micro-chalk stripes and Sea Island cotton, plus Bermuda shorts and linen and cotton knitwear. Canali also flagged the introduction of black as a new direction for the brand. The footwear range has been reconceived around SoftGoodyear constructions as well as hybrid styles, boat shoes, sandals and espadrilles, and the brand has added new belts, small leather goods and accessories.