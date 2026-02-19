Canali Spring/Summer 2026 Campaign

Canali is pleased to unveil its Spring Summer 2026 campaign, the new chapter of the Inner Beauty narrative, celebrating the extraordinary craftsmanship hidden in the details - those of Canali garments and those of luxury high-performance cars, at the heart of the campaign concept. A dialogue unfolds between two worlds of manufacturing excellence, where precision engineering meets artisanal mastery.

Like Canali garments, grand touring cars compose a symphony of meticulous dedication, where exceptional technical standards are elevated by the artistry of the human hand. Both realms are united by an uncompromising pursuit of perfection in every invisible gesture - where true quality is not defined by what is immediately seen, but by what is felt and experienced over time.

Credits: Canali

Hand-stitched leather seats with perfectly aligned seams mirror the hidden stitching inside a Canali jacket, where every discreet point ensures structure, comfort, and balance. The soft grain of leather, selected from the finest hides, reflects the refined textures of premium fabrics chosen for their ability to age beautifully. Flowing silhouettes that move with natural grace - where surfaces interact in dynamic harmony - echo the gentle roll of a lapel shaped through expert pressing and construction.

This is Craftsmanship in Motion - a celebration of expertise in constant evolution, where beauty itself is alive. The campaign reveals how artisanal mastery, rooted in Italian heritage, continues to adapt and renew itself, embracing contemporary aesthetics without ever losing its essence. Its elegance resides within the garment, in details that exist for their own sake, carrying a quiet, inherent perfection. Canali’s signature excellence is expressed through the whispered luxury of subtle touches that, together, create a masterpiece.

Credits: Canali

A road trip along a coastal road evokes an Italian lifestyle with an international flair, perfectly expressing the collection. It captures the evolution of formalwear: a harmonious blend of formal and informal pieces, soft fabrics and silhouettes for a man who moves through the world with ease – kind and authentic.

The campaign was shot by internationally renowned photographer Ben Weller, who captures the poetry of movement in every frame.