Carhartt launches robust denim tote bag for everyday use

Carhartt is expanding its range with the 18L Denim Tote Bag, a new bag made from durable denim. The bag is designed for those who are on the move daily, whether to the workshop, construction site, or office, and is built to be resilient. The bag combines robust quality with a timeless aesthetic, and the denim improves with intensive use.

The 18L Denim Tote Bag offers space for daily essentials, tools, documents, or a packed lunch. Hand and shoulder straps ensure the bag is comfortable to carry, while a slip pocket on the front and a back pocket with a press stud provide additional storage. The interior is coated, making it easy to clean, and the reinforced base is designed to withstand intensive daily use.

The Carhartt philosophy is also reflected in the finishing touches. Triple-stitched main seams provide extra durability, while the recognisable Carhartt label and the woven 'Script Heart 1889' label give the bag an authentic look.