Carhartt presents work shorts for warm days

American workwear brand Carhartt has released a collection of work shorts designed for tough working conditions on warm days, according to a press release. The shorts are available for both men and women and are aimed at professionals such as installers; carpenters; gardeners; and mechanics who work outdoors.

According to Carhartt, the work shorts offer the same durability as the brand's well-known long work trousers, but with added ventilation. Hard-wearing materials, reinforced seams and storage pockets ensure the trousers can withstand intensive daily use. Many styles feature the Rugged Flex stretch technology, which moves with the wearer when bending, kneeling, climbing or lifting.

Credits: Carhartt

Carhartt offers various versions, depending on the job. The Rugged Flex Canvas Work Short is an all-round style made from durable stretch canvas with reinforced seams and storage pockets. The Rugged Flex Relaxed Fit Ripstop Cargo Work Short combines ripstop material with stretch and features cargo pockets for tools. The Rugged Professional Series Relaxed Fit Short has a stain and odour-resistant finish, colour-fast materials, reinforced pockets and triple-stitched main seams.

The work shorts are available in various styles, materials and fits for men and women.