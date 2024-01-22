Building on core classics, the Carhartt WIP Spring/Summer 2024 collection takes a multifaceted approach, exploring Ivy League-inspired takes on sportswear, field items rooted in functionality, and punchy allover prints.

Anchored by a series of time-honored styles in our signature Dearborn Canvas and hardwearing denim – available in both ‘rinsed’ and ‘aged’ finishes – items like the Detroit Jacket and Double Knee Pant have a direct lineage to the brand’s roots. These are offset by items featuring an allover heart print, inspired by an archival bandana, including a short-sleeve shirt, shorts, and a t-shirt.

Woven structures, such as herringbone, drill and twill are elevated through bold color and garment-dyed finishes. New this season are the Rainer Shirt Jacket and Short, available in magenta and ‘sunray’ yellow. Allover check styles, such as the S/S Mika Shirt, meanwhile, are executed in a soft brushed cotton fabric.

Credits: Carhartt WIP

At the intersection of prep- and sportswear are items like the Class of 89 Bomber Jacket and striped Linus Shirts, which feature collegiate-style embroidery. In addition, the new Otley group, featuring pared-back, sateen items detailed with a tonal Square Label, includes a bomber jacket, weekend bag, and bucket hat.

The S/S24 collection also draws from outdoor references, where styles adopt a more utilitarian bent, while also taking inspiration from classic military garments. These include the new Madock Parka, which has an A-line fishtail silhouette and is constructed from unlined, single-layer canvas. Accessories featuring the brand’s new, pared-back military label round out the selection.

A series of high-summer staples exhibit a flair for graphics and prints. As ever, an eclectic approach can be seen, with motifs that channel archival Carhartt WIP advertising, woodblock floral prints, and hand-drawn illustrations that evoke summers spent on the French Riviera. These appear on classic cotton t-shirts, as well as viscose and poplin shirts and shorts.