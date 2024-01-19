CARL GROSS Launches FW24 Collection

Tweed on the Rocks

Rough rock formations meet tweed and wool elegance. The rugged landscape of Lanzarote at the end of the year is the perfect backdrop for the new CARL GROSS FW24 formal wear collection.

The most important feature of this collection is brightness! Whether beige and ecru tones or light gray to ice blue - the radiant brightness of the light flannel and tweed fabrics sets new accents in the winter wardrobe.

Silhouettes are also changing more and more: pleated trousers are now almost the new standard and jacket styles are also becoming more casual again. Of course, the two-breasted look is a must - both in jackets and coats.

FW24 Collection Credits: CARL GROSS

Traditionally strong in the CARL GROSS collection this winter is the selection of jacket models and designs: From the classic HARRIS TWEED jacket with and without ellbow patches through to super- comfortable jersey jackets in a in a business-appropriate look, everything is available to get the stylish man through the cold season. Patterns are also gradually making a comeback - from large checks to striking stripes, albeit mostly in tonal and restrained colors. The color palette is completed by black, indigo and more and more shades of brown in addition to the dominant light colors. Bordeaux and yellow complement the wintry look as accents.

Light it up

Our BLACK LINE luxury and evening wear line once again shines in the glow of the night. As in the summer, the highest quality collection was staged after dark. This time on the monumental stone beaches of Lanzarote. Italian jacket looks in single and double-breasted variations are just as much a part of the fall/winter selection as new suit looks, some with striking stripes.

Light sand and grey tones dominate the color palette, although brown and dark blue also play a very important role again.

High quality, one of the main features of the BLACK LINE collection, is also reflected in the selection of weavers: in addition to Loro Piana, Zegna and Barberis, the range includes almost every well-known Italian weaver.

The line is rounded off with elegant evening wear highlights such as velvet blazers from Pontoglio andnjacquard suits and vests from Reda and Zignone.

These are ideal for glittering parties and contemplative concert evenings.

FW24 Collection Credits: CARL GROSS