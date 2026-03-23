Carolina Herrera presents the Spring/Summer 2026 eyewear campaign

The Spring/Summer 2026 Carolina Herrera Eyewear Collection reinterprets the House’s iconic codes with bold silhouettes and a refined, modern palette of colors. First unveiled on the runway of Madrid Fashion Show alongside Wes Gordon’s latest creations, the collection— featuring both sunglasses and optical frames —comes to life in a campaign conceived as a vivid ode to Spring. Models move gracefully between an exquisite villa and lush gardens, captured in dynamic, sophisticated frames that radiate effortless allure.

This new campaign blends high-fashion aesthetics with spontaneous, playful moments, highlighting the beauty of the collection with confidence and energy. It evokes a contemporary vision of elegance—vibrant, joyful, and unmistakably Carolina Herrera.

SS26. Credits: Carolina Herrera

Timeless elegance with the iconic Carolina Herrera touch

The Spring/Summer 2026 Eyewear Collection channels contemporary elegance, defined by bold yet refined silhouettes and nuanced color tones. The new signature styles, such as the House of Herrera, are elevated through sculptural oversize frames marked by bold yet lightweight volumes, revealing meticulous craftsmanship and contemporary character. Rounded metal studs — inspired by the brand’s iconic polka dot motif — accentuate the front, while oversized temples in contrasting acetates are finished with Carolina Herrera medallion end-tips, offering a distinctive and polished signature.

The Essential collection introduces easy-to-wear styles in acetate, elevated by the iconic elliptical temple, reinterpreted in a new statement-making color-block version, with the CH monogram logo standing out in the center. Other styles are crafted in subtle material combinations with precious enamel touches and with CH monogram standing out as a bold three-dimensional detail.

Credits: Carolina Herrera

SS26. Credits: Carolina Herrera

A campaign that evokes a contemporary sense of elegance

Set against the backdrop of opulent interiors and blooming landscapes, the visuals celebrate the multifaceted femininity and the modern sophistication of the brand. Light and shadow interplay across striking close-ups and elegant group compositions, portraying the modern Herrera woman: confident, chic, and timeless—an icon of style reinterpreted for today.

Exceptional materials and impeccable craftsmanship

In line with Carolina Herrera’s enduring dedication to elegance and superior quality, each frame is meticulously crafted from premium acetate or refined combinations of metal and acetate. Every design is sculpted with precision, revealing flawless finishes and distinctive signature details. The new feminine silhouettes strike the perfect balance between comfort and sophistication, radiating an unmistakable sense of character and style.

The Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2026 Eyewear Collection is available in selected optical stores and online.