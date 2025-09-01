Cartier celebrates the panther in style under the open sky

Driven by the same power, magnetism and strength of character, Cartier and the Panther are inseparable. Cartier showcases this close bond through its new campaign. The Maison's iconic animal is the globetrotting centrepiece of a series of innovative open-air images that are being displayed simultaneously in major cities around the world, with two kinetic events taking place in Las Vegas and Shibuya starting on 1st September.

These outsized visual and digital experiences inaugurate a new immersive approach to projected and virtual images.

In Las Vegas, the Panther sits in three dimensions inside the Sphere, a glass dome featuring a 53,883 m2 screen. In Tokyo, Cartier chose the bustling Shibuya Crossing to showcase its iconic animal in a monumental triptych. Her presence also captivates Paris in Place Saint-Michel, the heart of the Latin Quarter, above the fountain from which the Panther seems to emerge. This installation is different, featuring a QR code for a 3-dimensional view of the Panther.

Everywhere – in Piccadilly, on the Pont-Neuf, at the Shanghai Exhibition Centre – Cartier and the Panther merge in a larger-than-life display. Depending on the images, the Panther crosses the letter C or R in the Maison's logo; all it takes is one paw or the mere glance of the Panther to instantly evoke the name Cartier.

Each of these magical experiences for the general public celebrates the Cartier Panther, her freedom, her power and her strength of character.