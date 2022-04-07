Casio G-Shock Releases New Series Of Baby-G Watches With Slimmed Down Cases

Today, Casio G-SHOCK unveils the latest additions to its BABY-G collection with the release of the BGD565 series. The lineup includes four all-new, monochromatic models arriving with updated slimmed down cases, while still upholding the absolute toughness the brand is known for.

Just in time for Spring, the new series arrives in a variety of simple, yet sleek colorways, including the all-black BGD565-1, the pale pink BGD565-4, the all-white BGD565-7, and the 90’s-inpsired translucent case and band of the BGD565S-7. These latest watches arrive in a slimmer silhouette, down from 12.5mm of the previous models to 11.3mm for these, offering a more compact, lightweight option.

Casio Baby-G, courtesy of the brand

The new timepieces also come equipped with standard G-SHOCK features, such as:

● Shock Resistance

● 100M Water Resistance

● 2 Year Battery Life

● EL Backlight

● Multi-function Alarm

● 1/100th sec Stopwatch

● 1-sec Countdown Timer (24Hr), Auto Repeat

● Full Auto Calendar

● Flash Alert

The BGD565-1, BGD565-4, and BGD565-7 will retail for $79 each, with the BGD565S-7 retailing for $89. The new designs will be available for purchase starting this April at select jewelers, baby-g.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the Baby-G brand, visit https://www.baby-g.com/.