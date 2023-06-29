Cavallaro Napoli: An insight into the Dutch-Italian brand’s sustainable philosophy

“Fare una bella figure” - this is the motto that lays the foundation for Cavallaro Napoli’s design ethos. It translates to “making a good impression” but its meaning includes a lot more than just looking good. For Cavallaro Napoli, it symbolises integrity and the idea to include a sense of responsibility towards people, animals and the environment.

Striving for a better world

The company embraces a fair and transparent design and production chain. It operates based on key principles that drive sustainability: Refuse, Rethink, Reduce, Re-use, Repair, and Recycle. Cavallaro Napoli tries to apply these values to every aspect of the business, from purchasing and logistics to sales and distribution. If any raw materials, materials, or working methods fail to meet expectations, they are refused, rethought, reduced, reused, repaired, or recycled.

Creating a more sustainable chain is an ongoing process, and Cavallaro Napoli acknowledges that there is still a lot of progress to be made. However, the brand remains determined to make a meaningful impact. By continuously adapting and improving processes, they move closer to their ultimate goal of achieving the highest level of responsibility. This challenge is embraced with unwavering conviction.

Image: Cavallaro Napoli, courtesy of the brand

Finding value and new appreciation for garments

Cavallaro Napoli believes in conscious choices for a sustainable lifestyle. They encourage individuals to view their wardrobes with a fresh perspective, finding ways to extend the lifespan of their existing purchases. Emphasising the value of maintaining and cherishing clothes, rather than discarding them, helps to reduce waste and brings greater satisfaction.

Individuals can take various steps to keep their clothes in good condition. For more specialised repairs or alterations, Cavallaro Napoli offers the services of their renowned Repair service tailors. These skilled professionals can mend damaged clothes or modify favourite items to suit personal preferences. The possibilities are vast, enabling individuals to enjoy their clothes for an extended period.

Thankfully, the trend of constantly buying, washing, and discarding clothes is fading. It often proves unnecessary to replace garments prematurely. By treating clothes with respect, individuals develop a more conscious, affectionate, and cautious approach. If a garment no longer brings joy, it can easily be passed on to someone else, ensuring its continued use.

Image: Cavallaro Napoli, courtesy of the brand

The suit as an example of “Buy less, Choose well, Make it last”

A garment that reflects Cavallaro Napoli’s philosophy perfectly is the suit - which, at the same time, is a category Cavallaro Napoli has exceptional expertise in. A tailor-made suit is made with the wearer’s personal measurements, taste and style preferences. Herein, the garment comes to life through a reverse production process that diminishes textile waste: Since the amount and type of fabric needed is decided before the production begins, there is little to no superfluous fabric - the production of tailor-made garments doesn’t contribute to deadstock. And, since the suit is tailored to the body of the wearer, there is no risk of the garments not being worn due to an ill-fitting cut. In case the body changes over time, the suit can still be altered to remain a perfect fit.

Besides, a tailor-made suit is typically crafted from natural and reusable materials - such as 100% wool, which is long-lasting and in many cases can be recycled. The customer picks the quality and colours after their liking, resulting in a timeless piece tailored towards individual expectations. With their impressive selection of fabrics and a wide range of cuts for the waistlines, hems and lapels, Cavallaro Napoli caters for the personal preferences of their customers, turning their suits into pieces that stand the test of time and are appreciated and love on a different level than a simple off-the-rack suit.

As the brand puts themselves: At Cavallaro Napoli you won’t find collections for the masses, gut garments designed exclusively for you, crafted with expertise and finesse built over years - because quality is enduring and - at the end of the day - a key to sustainability, because the most sustainable garment will always be the one that has the longest lifespan.