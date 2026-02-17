Celebrate mum in style with Matalan’s Mother’s Day edit

This Mother’s Day, Matalan is making it extra special with its thoughtfully curated Mother’s Day edit, designed to delight every kind of mum, grandma or motherly figure. From beautiful floral-themed gardening kits that inspire outdoor creativity to luxurious pyjamas perfect for cosy mornings, there’s something to show love in every way.

Fresh Blooms & Garden-Ready Gifts

For the mum who loves her garden, Matalan’s spring-inspired floral gardening kits add a splash of colour and fun.

Comfort Meets Style

With a gorgeous range of pyjamas that make the perfect cosy gift, featuring floral prints, classic button-up sets, soft chemise styles and more, these pieces blend comfort with stylish design.

Gifts and Trinkets

Beyond gardening and nightwear, the collection also includes cosy slippers, scented candles, mugs and decorative pieces, all perfect for building a thoughtful gift or hamper.

With pieces starting from just five pounds and a range spanning practical treats, comfortable loungewear and sentiment-filled keepsakes, Matalan’s Mother’s Day Edit is designed to make gifting easy and affordable.