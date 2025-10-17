Celebrating 130 years of Joy with Swarovski Creators Lab Collaborations

Swarovski Creators Lab was launched in 2021 as a catalyst for creativity – a space dedicated to discovery, technology, and curiosity – where diverse objects could be reimagined through the transformative power of crystals.

Each Swarovski Creators Lab collaboration pays homage to Swarovski’s rich heritage and savoir-faire, while pushing the boundaries of crystal craftsmanship with established and emerging brands.

To celebrate its 130th anniversary, Swarovski has partnered with Oakley, Off-White™, Gufram, Loop Earplugs, PUMA, A Bathing Ape, and BE@RBRICK to transform everyday lifestyle items into light-filled limited editions, resonating with a global audience.

OAKLEY

Credits: Swarovski

OFF-WHITE™

Credits: Swarovski

GUFRAM

Credits: Swarovski

LOOP EARPLUGS

Credits: Swarovski

PUMA

Credits: Swarovski

A BATHING APE

Credits: Swarovski

BE@RBRICK

Credits: Swarovski

Oakley’s disruptive ethos collides with Swarovski’s mastery of light, embellishing the Oakley Plazma with 867 round crystals. Eyewear built to defy convention, the result is a new visual language for those who are always chasing the sun.Existing at the intersection of luxury fashion and streetwear, Off-White™ is celebrated for its avant-garde aesthetic and deep roots in street culture. Its iconic hoodie receives a crystalline transformation, featuring the Off-White™ Arrow logo rendered in a total of 4,025 crystals, designed to evoke a star-filled sky. Varying crystal sizes, reflecting Swarovski’s pavage jewelry technique, create a richly textured surface that brings Off-White™’s bold, contemporary vision to life with exquisite craftsmanship.The beauty of the natural world shines through Gufram’s collectible homeware. Swarovski has brought a new element to its iconic Guframini CACTUS®, hand-embellishing the surface with double-pointed Erinite crystals, evoking glistening dewdrops in the desert. Crystal rock elements coat the sculpture, adding a texture and shine that enhances its organic silhouette. A unique collector’s item in miniature form, the Guframini CACTUS® carefully replicates the coat rack designed by Guido Drocco and Franco Mello in 1972, merging contemporary art with Swarovski’s crystal savoir-faire.Swarovski’s collaboration with Loop Earplugs transforms this essential accessory into a bold, futuristic-looking fashion statement, uniting high-performance hearing protection with jewelry design. Each earplug is adorned with a total of six crystals, hand-applied with precision. Featuring the iconic Millenia cut in a refined bezel setting and created as a limited-edition collectible, it redefines the earplug as a luxury fashion-tech accessory.The PUMA Speedcat—an icon born from motorsport heritage—returns to the spotlight as a limited-edition collector’s drop, reimagined through the lens of high fashion. Adorned with a total of 5,316 crystals in four different sizes and colors, the design features radiant detailing by Swarovski that adds striking brilliance to the sleek silhouette. Expertly applied using precision crystal transfer techniques, the crystals bring the iconic PUMA logo to life with elevated craftsmanship, merging speed with sophistication.Known for its cool camouflage prints, vibrant color palette, and instantly recognizable motifs, A Bathing Ape’s signature varsity jacket has been reimagined with a touch of light-filled luxury through Swarovski Crystals. This new release combines BAPE’s iconic Shark logo, rendered on a detachable hood, with its classic varsity leather jacket silhouette. The design features a precise application of 11,388 multicolored crystals, reinterpreting the Shark motif with a striking effect that elevates the piece into a bold statement of streetwear and craftsmanship.With roots in street culture, BE@RBRICK redefines collectible designer toys as sought-after pieces of contemporary home décor. In its collaboration with Swarovski, the signature bear takes on a dazzling new form: completely adorned with 14,500 crystals in different sizes and effects. Each figure is meticulously hand-decorated with precision-placed flatback crystals, transforming a symbol of pop culture into an extraordinary work of crystal artistry.

All items in the Swarovski Creators Lab collection are limited edition pieces launching online and in stores from October 24th, 2025.