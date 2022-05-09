Challenge The Fabric – scale the impact through collaboration

With a focus on sustainability, transparency, and material innovation, Challenge the Fabric aims to improve and connect the supply chain of man-made cellulosic fibre (MMCF) textiles. Participants in the pioneering cross-industry initiative include the OTB Group, Pangaia, Nona Source, a resale platform of surplus fabrics from the LVMH Houses, and sustainable technology leaders Renewcell, OnceMore® by Södra and Infinited Fiber. The global event, initiated by Ekman & Co and organized by the Swedish Fashion Council, takes place on May 16-17, 2022, at Institut Suédois in Paris.

Challenge the Fabric 2022 invites key-members and a strong speaker line-up of well-known fashion houses and brands, next-gen material suppliers and the forest industry, to create an impact. Challenge the Fabric is in line with the textile industry’s transformation and need to transition to more circular business models. By identifying barriers to growth and possibilities for collective actions, CTF aims to drive the development forward. The initiative is supported by a merited Advisory Board consisting of IKEA of Sweden, Textile Exchange, Kelheim Fibres, Swedish Fashion Council and Ekman & Co. Together with partners from the forest, textile, and fashion industries, CTF accelerates the dialogue about man-made cellulosic fibre (MMCF) textiles as an alternative to fabrics from non-renewable or other resource-intensive materials.

“Cross-industry collaborations are vital to accelerate the work towards a more sustainable future.

Challenge the Fabric will create a long-term impact for the global fashion industry.”

Jennie Rosén, CEO Swedish Fashion Council

Challenge the Fabric was launched during London Fashion Week in 2018. For this first edition, talents from the world’s best ranked design schools were nominated to the CTF Award with the assignment to create designs out of MMCF fabrics. The winner, selected by remarkable jurors of global industry professionals, was awarded the prestigious CTF prize of 30 000 Euros. On May 16 and 17 2022, the pioneering Swedish project returns in a new format. This time, we want industry members from different parts of the value chain to engage in meaningful panel discussions regarding topics on how to collectively drive the development of MMCF forward.

“With “Challenge the Fabric” Ekman wants to use our role as a global trading house in the center of

the value chain to facilitate the needed connections in order to transform the industry.”

Nina Elmersson, Vice President Ekman Innovare

The prominent speakers include Sara Mariani, Chief Sustainability Officer at the international fashion OTB Group, including brands like Diesel and Maison Margiela, Christine Goulay, Global Director at materials science company PANGAIA, and Romain Brabo, Co-Founder of Nona Source, a resale platform of surplus fabrics and leathers from LVMH’s Fashion and Leather Goods Maisons, amongst others. Moderators include Dio Kurazawa, Co-Founder of The Bear Scouts, Danièle Clutier-Léauté, Research and Consulting Director at Institut Français de la Mode and Muchaneta Kapfunde, Founding Editor-in-Chief of FashNerd.com and fashion innovation consultant.

Being part of Challenge the Fabric 2022 in Paris will allow companies to connect, network and listen to invited speakers while also taking part in driving the transformation of the textile- and fashion industry forward.