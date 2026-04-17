Chanel introduces new ambassador Bhavitha Mandava
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Bhavitha Mandava made her House debut on the runway for Matthieu Blazy’s first Spring Summer 2026 collection before making history as the first Indian model to open a CHANEL show, leading the Métiers d’art 2026 runway last December.
Discovered by chance in the New York City subway and a proud NYU graduate, Bhavitha’s intelligence, wit, and beauty make her the perfect embodiment of the CHANEL style, true to Matthieu Blazy’s vision.
Bhavitha Mandava: “CHANEL has long stood as a symbol of the modern working woman in motion, a spirit I deeply resonate with and am proud to embody. Matthieu’s vision for the house brings a genuine sense of joy, thoughtfully balanced with reverence for its legacy. I’m truly honoured to be part of this new chapter at CHANEL and to join as an ambassador for a House that holds a special place in my heart.”
Matthieu Blazy: “Since we met, Bhavitha has never ceased to amaze me. Smart, down to earth, she emanates a sense of deep joy. We are happy she will be part of this chapter with us at CHANEL.”