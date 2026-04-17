Chanel introduces new ambassador Bhavitha Mandava

Bhavitha Mandava made her House debut on the runway for Matthieu Blazy’s first Spring Summer 2026 collection before making history as the first Indian model to open a CHANEL show, leading the Métiers d’art 2026 runway last December.

Discovered by chance in the New York City subway and a proud NYU graduate, Bhavitha’s intelligence, wit, and beauty make her the perfect embodiment of the CHANEL style, true to Matthieu Blazy’s vision.

Bhavitha Mandava: “CHANEL has long stood as a symbol of the modern working woman in motion, a spirit I deeply resonate with and am proud to embody. Matthieu’s vision for the house brings a genuine sense of joy, thoughtfully balanced with reverence for its legacy. I’m truly honoured to be part of this new chapter at CHANEL and to join as an ambassador for a House that holds a special place in my heart.”

Matthieu Blazy: “Since we met, Bhavitha has never ceased to amaze me. Smart, down to earth, she emanates a sense of deep joy. We are happy she will be part of this chapter with us at CHANEL.”