CHANEL: The Fall-Winter 2025/26 Ready-to-Wear collection campaign

CHANEL unveils the Fall-Winter 2025/26 Ready-to-Wear collection campaign, featuring model Mona Tougaard photographed by Mikael Jansson.

A café terrace. Pavements and Haussmannian buildings. The Eiffel Tower just visible in the distance. Straight lines, verticals, the mobile choreography of Parisian cobblestones... In this black-and-white Paris, each silhouette takes on a cinematic dimension as the urban landscape highlights the audacity of volumes, the contrast of textures and the iridescent shimmer of tweeds.

FW25 Ready-to-wear. Credits: CHANEL

Mona Tougaard embodies a collection designed like a game of trompe l'oeil and illusions. A deconstructed black tweed cape with jacket cuffs opens to reveal a strappy mini dress. A white blouse with a collar appears beneath a tweeded tulle waistcoat embroidered with sequins. In colour, the light clings to tweeds – a golden three-piece suit with contrasting braid, the skirt layered over trousers – and glides over a shiny leather jacket embellished with flounces and jewelled buttons.

Each image is a story in which CHANEL revisits its codes. Pearls, bows and chains are reinterpreted in unexpected volumes. Details become manifest. A close-up reveals ankle boots with a velvet-bow, while another captures a pearl-shaped heel signed with the double C. A big bow transforms into a large tote.

FW25 Ready-to-wear. Credits: CHANEL

An oversize version of the chain is a graphic element. Accessories take centre stage. Tweed gloves follow every gesture. A giant pearl becomes a bag, worn across the body, evoking the idea of jewellery as an object. Versatile bags are worn over the shoulder or held in the hand, mini or maxi, and even elongated as a metallic gold version. Sautoir necklaces cascading with strass or beads, worn in multiples, punctuate the movement and sparkle in the composition of the images.

Mona Tougaard is the epitome of a multifaceted femininity: rock, romantic, powerful. The CHANEL allure reinvented, in constant motion.

The Fall-Winter 2025/26 Ready-to-Wear collection will be available in CHANEL boutiques in September 2025.