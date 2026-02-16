Charles & Keith: Calla XL tote in new brick colourway
loading...
Automated translation
With the Calla XL tote bag, Charles & Keith presents a contemporary interpretation of its iconic bestseller. The popular viral favourite is now available in a new brick colourway, a warm and versatile shade that stylishly complements modern everyday looks.
Crafted from canvas and accented with brick-red details, the Calla XL tote combines functional design with an urban aesthetic. Double top handles, a detachable pouch and a magnetic closure offer practical flexibility for everyday use, while the spacious interior provides ample room for daily essentials. With its relaxed silhouette and effortless elegance, the bag adapts to versatile off-duty outfits as well as a modern city look.
The new “brick” colour is available now and complements the existing colour palette of the popular Calla XL series.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com