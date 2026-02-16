Charles & Keith: Calla XL tote in new brick colourway

With the Calla XL tote bag, Charles & Keith presents a contemporary interpretation of its iconic bestseller. The popular viral favourite is now available in a new brick colourway, a warm and versatile shade that stylishly complements modern everyday looks.

Crafted from canvas and accented with brick-red details, the Calla XL tote combines functional design with an urban aesthetic. Double top handles, a detachable pouch and a magnetic closure offer practical flexibility for everyday use, while the spacious interior provides ample room for daily essentials. With its relaxed silhouette and effortless elegance, the bag adapts to versatile off-duty outfits as well as a modern city look.

Image: Charles & Keith

The new “brick” colour is available now and complements the existing colour palette of the popular Calla XL series.