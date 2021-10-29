Charlotte Grace fine jewelry

Founded by Patrick Brizmann, Charlotte Grace is a fine jewelry collection, named after Brizmann’s mother and inspired by the essence of motherly love. The collection is made with traditional craftsmanship and innovative designs. Each piece of jewelry is a consummate dedication to the most primal form of love. Set in sustainable diamonds and timeless precious metals, all the jewelry is designed in Germany, hand-made in Paris and ethically manufactured under fair conditions without harming the environment.

Charlotte Grace perpetuates the individual message of its customers in a sustainable and future- oriented way. At Charlotte Grace, unlike other luxury jewelry brands, jewelry is made only after the customer has placed an order and according to personal requests. Each piece of jewelry is handcrafted on demand with the utmost precision to create something unique. In addition, the pieces are made exclusively from recycled precious metals, such as yellow gold, white gold and rose gold. Charlotte Grace makes a statement against the processing of problematic diamonds, and exclusively works with dealers who are members of the Kimberley Process. The Kimberley Process is an alliance of equals between several countries that aim to prevent the flow of conflict diamonds. Every single processed diamond that adorns a piece of Charlotte Grace jewelry is certified as "conflict free" by the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS).

Currently Charlotte Grace offers two collections "La Fermeture Éclair" and "La Finesse en Detail". "La Fermeture Éclair” is a fully functional zipper as a bracelet that is durable, made of precious gold and customizable with precious stones. Under the collection "La Finesse en Detail,” the collection features a contrast of playfully colourful prism and timelessly elegant design of necklace and bracelet reinterpreted with precious stones.

Charlotte Grace promotes gender equality, the designs are unisex and meant to last for eternity. Timeless and elegant, each piece of jewelry is intended for each customer as a special collector's item that will gladly be passed down from generation to generation. Further collections are planned for 2022.