Chaumet commits to gold traceability

Beyond jewellery

As a source of inspiration, fertile ground for creativity, and provider of treasures, nature has been at the heart of French jewellery house Chaumet’s identity since its founding over 240 years ago. Having benefited from its wealth, the house is proud to return the favour by investing in nature conservation and continuously deepening its commitment to this cause. Focused on the present and attentive to the challenges of tomorrow, it has increased its initiatives over the years, registering its social and environmental responsibility policy in the LIFE 360 programme, driven by the LVMH group.

Credits: Chaumet

These initiatives include a partnership with the organisation Reforest'Action, transporting boutique decor by boat, and managing the house’s carbon footprint, especially through installing smart meters and low-energy light bulbs in all boutiques. Furthermore, Chaumet is committed to adopting a responsible approach to the sourcing and traceability of its raw materials, while continuing its efforts to reduce the carbon impact of its packaging and actively incorporating environmental stewardship into its facilities through ISO 14001 certification.

Ambitious and confident, these initiatives demonstrate how Chaumet’s meaningful items are much more than jewellery, and how people and nature are at the heart of all its projects and creations.

Credits: Chaumet

Latest initiative: guaranteeing gold traceability in all its collections, starting in 2025 with a new Bee de Chaumet pendant.