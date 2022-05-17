Cheaney Spring/Summer 2022 – seasonal comfort with a practical focus and uncompromising style

• New designs debuting alongside revamped classics

• Unlined suedes, vibrant colours and fresh additions to the Imperial and Eco-Aware ranges

• Full range available in-store and online

The Cheaney Spring/Summer 2022 collection strives to combine warm-weather comfort with effortless charm. Proving that good style can be achieved in any temperature, unlined and unstructured loafers for men and women have been given new depth with vibrant suede combining elegance and flexibility.

Cheaney, SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Spanning the full scale of formality, the new collection features the new Imperial wholecut, representing the absolute pinnacle of English shoemaking alongside casual hybrids and versatile mainstays.

Neither elegance nor comfort are compromised with breathable leathers showcasing the expert handwork that goes into every pair, and the timeless reliability of our core collection has been reimagined to offer sustainable style which can be fully refurbished in our UK factory. New additions to our exclusive Eco-Aware collection takes this one step further with a primary focus on a lower carbon footprint. Every detail has been considered: the suede from esteemed English tannery Charles F. Stead is tanned without chrome or chemicals; Vibram’s Eco-step sole is made from recycled rubber to dramatically reduce wastage, and the boxes and bags are 100% recyclable and use non-toxic adhesives and water-based dyes.

Cheaney, SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

About Cheaney

Joseph Cheaney & Sons have been producing the finest handcrafted shoes since 1886. Based in Desborough, Northamptonshire, the company is very proud to say that it still makes its shoes, start to finish, in the same factory. Every part of the process including cutting – or ‘clicking’ – the leather, closing, lasting, making and finishing is done by hand in our factory by skilled craftspeople.

The bulk of our output is made using the traditional Goodyear Welt construction. This method of manufacturing includes a strip of leather, known as a welt, which is stitched to the shoe’s uppers. The cavity underneath the insole is filled with cork, a breathable material that takes an impression of the foot in wear aiding comfort and support. The sole itself is then stitched to the welt, essentially using it as an anchor-point between the sole and the upper, ensuring a highly durable and comfortable shoe which works around your specific foot shape. This highly skilled process also means the shoes can be completely resoled at the same factory, resulting in a sustainable product that improves with age.

Each step of the process that goes into a pair of Cheaney shoes is meticulously done by hand and crafted using high grade leathers for strength and a luxurious feel. Passing through the hands of around 120 people and taking around 8 weeks, a pair of Cheaney shoes is the result of over 130 years of craft and the individual skills of our craftspeople working together to create a product that is so much more than the sum of its parts.

Cheaney, SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand