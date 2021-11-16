Cheaney x Barbour: Re-Loved capsule collection

As a brand synonymous with British luxury and lifestyle and crafters of the iconic waxed cotton jacket, Barbour have continued to be one of the most revered makers of durable outerwear worn by a diverse range of customers, from motorcyclists to the monarchy. Both Barbour and Cheaney have rich history and heritage, handcrafting garments and footwear that pull inspiration from archived techniques and designs, whilst also remaining contemporary and relevant to the modern wearer.

Beyond this, both brands are also passionate about the sustainability and longevity of their product. To supplement this, Barbour and Cheaney offer a full repair service that is key to their pledge to producing attire that is fundamentally made to last. Barbour’s Repair and Re-wax service allows customers to send their wax garments back to their South Shields factory in order to be repaired, altered or re-waxed. Similarly, Cheaney offer a full refurbishment service which involves removing the soles, heels, welts and where necessary, linings before having the footwear re-lasted and restored. Both services are designed to extend the life of the products whilst offering a sustainable choice for customers wishing to invest in quality attire that will stand the test of time.

It is with this ethos in mind that a very special four-piece Re-Loved collection of sustainable footwear has collaboratively been designed by Barbour and Cheaney for AW21 that includes two men’s footwear styles and two women’s styles.

Barbour Re-Loved is an upcycling programme whereby previously owned wax jackets are returned to Barbour and given a new lease of life so they can be re-loved in a new home for many more years to come. However, for this sustainable footwear range, all styles have been created using fabric from Barbour Re-Loved jackets, leather from Leather Working Group approved tanneries, and recycled polyester tartan linings. The product itself is then sold in recycled and recyclable packaging.

These joint designs have been manufactured in the same red brick Victorian factory that has been used by Joseph Cheaney & Sons for over 130 years and importantly, thanks to the Goodyear Welt Construction method – which has long been revered as a sign of premium quality in English shoe making – the designs can all be fully repaired, making this range a particularly sustainable choice.

Paul Arnett, Barbour’s Senior Design and Development Manager, Footwear said “We are delighted to be working with Cheaney on this very special footwear collaboration. The fabric used in the footwear comes from Barbour Re-Loved jackets with their own stories and history. Each pair of shoes is unique and designed to last for a long long time.”

Joint Managing Director, William Church, from Joseph Cheaney & Sons said “The collaboration brings together the best of British craftsmanship, heritage and innovation and we are incredibly proud to have partnered with Barbour on this project. Repurposing yesterday’s Barbour jacket into today’s shoe demonstrates a new level of sustainability in what Cheaney is able to achieve.”

The collection is exclusively available now in Selfridges, Oxford Street, London.