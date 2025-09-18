Cheshire Fashion Week 2025 welcomes international talent and high-profile buyers

Cheshire Fashion Week 2025 is set to attract international designers, high-profile buyers, media, and emerging talent from around the world. With its established reputation as the 'biggest fashion week in the North outside London', Cheshire has become a leading fashion destination in the UK, attracting talent from across the USA, Ireland, and the UK.

Tela Morris, the USA-based designer behind Unblemished by Cherice, who champions sustainability and forward-looking design in her innovative collections, is an international addition to the event.

“Having showcased at New York Fashion Week, I am aware of the importance of designers benefiting from the visibility Fashion Week offers. I am travelling to Cheshire for Cheshire Fashion Week because it offers international designers like me a rare opportunity to create sustainable growth that leads to success stories — the reach, the response, and the level of professional engagement have been incredible. It’s exciting to be part of a UK fashion week event that truly listens to emerging designers and recognises designers on a global scale.”

Tela's participation demonstrates how Cheshire Fashion Week is expanding globally, with designers from the USA, Ireland, and other parts of Europe showcasing their work on the catwalk. Over 1,000 people are anticipated to visit Chester Town Hall and Chester Cathedral in October for Cheshire Fashion Week 2025, the most influential fashion week in the UK outside of London. Cheshire Fashion Week has experienced a significant increase in its digital presence, with its Instagram following doubling to 15,000+ followers, resulting in over 100,000 weekly engagements and 400,000 new views each week.

CEO Claire Namukolo Raven says, "Having a strong digital presence and expanding global reach has earned Cheshire Fashion Week a place on the UK fashion calendar. A good example of how Cheshire Fashion Week's commitment to recognising the next generation of talent attracts designers from around the world is the debut of Irish designer Fiona Troy for the 2025 shows. Known for her contemporary approach and innovative use of textiles, Fiona represents the type of fresh perspective high-profile buyers are looking for and that the event is proud to showcase. Her recognition reflects the platform's growing international appeal, drawing talent from across borders."

Cheshire Fashion Week's social media growth translates into high-profile buyers and a wider reach, extending beyond in-person fashion shows, and giving designers access to audiences they might not have otherwise reached. With over 100,000 new weekly views, the platform suggests strong engagement and interest, making it a powerful stage for designers to showcase their work.

Serving as a global platform for innovation, collaboration, and recognition, it enables designers to engage with thousands of attendees in person and hundreds of thousands more online, turning visibility into tangible brand opportunities. Cheshire continues to stand out as a prime destination for both national and international designers seeking meaningful recognition on the fashion week stage. For schedule information, go to www.cheshirefashionweek.com.