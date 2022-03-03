The London-based knitwear brand Chinti & Parker has released its new Chinti & Parker x The Care Bears collection. The collection celebrates nostalgia featuring the loveable little Care Bears. “Since they first appeared on our television screens in 1985, the Care Bears have left a lasting impression on our hearts,” the label states on its website.

The collection includes a variety of luxurious cashmere jumpers, cotton t-shirts and oversized hoodies decorated with the popular characters such as Lucky Bear, Cheer Bear and Grumpy Bear. It just launched and is now available on the brand’s website.

Chinti & Parker was founded in 2009 in London by the cousins Anna Singh and Rachael Wood. The label stands for playful spirit, time-honoured knitwear techniques and impeccable craftsmanship. Coming up next is a fun new collaboration with the Smiley.