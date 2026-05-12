Chloé Unveils “Chloé à la Plage”: Apple Martin stars in a summer reverie

Chloé unveils the second chapter of Chloé à la Plage, a collection born from a dreamlike longing for summer’s poetry. The campaign, imagined through a surrealist lens and photographed by David Sims, captures sun-drenched days dissolving into fantasy.

Credits: Chloe

Credits: Chloe

Featuring actress Apple Martin, whose luminous presence embodies this poetic surrender to summer’s spell. Captured against dreamlike seascapes, Apple channels the collection’s natural and free-spirited allure.

“This year, Chloé à la Plage is an ode to a surreal summer fantasy. It’s about that dreamlike state and the poetry of summer. Apple, with her radiance and timeless beauty, draws us into this feeling in the most natural way.” Chemena Kamali, Creative Director of Chloé

Credits: Chloe

The campaign evokes an imagined shoreline where sky-blue expanses meet sun-kissed sand and magnified shells. A reflection of barefoot reveries suspended in an endless summer afternoon.

Fluid silhouettes define the collection: airy dresses and broderie anglaise blouses fall effortlessly, complemented by playful accessories that bring a sense of spontaneity. Each piece feels instinctive and personal, designed to move naturally with the body and echo the ease of summer.

Credits: Chloe

Credits: Chloe

The Chloé à la Plage 2026 collection will be available in Chloé boutiques and on the website from May 12th, 2026, and in selected summer destinations throughout the season.