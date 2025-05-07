Chloé unveils its first High Summer campaign: A Cinematic Journey to Summer's Essence

Introducing Chloé à la Plage, the first high summer collection by Chemena Kamali, featuring icon and friend of the house, Claudia Schiffer, photographed by David Sims.

Chloé à la Plage takes its name from the lyrical films of French New Wave director Eric Rohmer and their idyllic sun-drenched locations in the South of France. It’s an homage to Rohmer’s cinematic aesthetic and his devotion to sensual naturalism, desire, and love. It explores our sensory pleasures, capturing the essence and beauty of summer.

Credits: Chloé

The collection evokes the romanticism and essential spirit of a summer spent by the sea, where every glance, breeze, and warm ray encapsulates a longing for freedom and connection. Flowing silhouettes – airy dresses and blouses – are detailed with delicate lace and broderie anglaise, infusing a soft sensuality.

Claudia Schiffer naturally embodies the collection’s sun-soaked sensuality. Her timeless beauty captures the ease, optimism, and youthful spirit of a Chloé summer.

“Claudia Schiffer has always embodied the kind of cross-generational femininity that defines Chloé. When I met Claudia for the first time, I was struck by her natural beauty and authenticity. Her thoughtfulness, confidence and free spirit are truly inspirational. For me, summer is a feeling and a memory of escape, freedom, and lightness – and Claudia naturally brings to life this emotional connection to summer full of radiance and intimacy.”

Chemena Kamali, Creative Director of Chloé

This high summer 2025 collection is a celebration of freedom and sensuality and an invitation to pause, escape, and savor the pure, sensory pleasures of summer.

The collection will be available in Chloé boutiques and on chloe.com from May 7th, 2025, and in dedicated Chloé boutiques in Saint-Tropez, Capri and Monte Carlo throughout the summer season.