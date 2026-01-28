Chloé unveils the Fall 2026 collection

A study of personal rituals, individuality, and the art of self-expression. For Fall 2026, Chloé explores the deeply personal art of getting dressed – a daily ritual that transforms clothing into an intimate extension of individuality. Building on the Maison’s evolving codes, and signatures, the collection celebrates simple, instinctive gestures that shape a woman’s personal style.

Credits: Chloé

At the heart of this collection was the question: What do women naturally reach for? The answer lies in those pieces that slip into an existing wardrobe with no second thought, built over time in an un-curated way. Dressing becomes a constant cycle of discovery and renewal. A strong influence comes from today’s generation of women to whom dressing is refreshingly rule-free. Boundaries dissolve in the name of self-expression.

As in every Chloé pre-collection, photography plays a central referential role. The collection takes its name from Female Trouble, an ironic and affectionate nod to Bettina Rheims’ portraits of womanhood. The creative process mirrors this spirit – spontaneous, humorous, emotional, and collaborative. Erica Lennard’s Les Femmes, Les Sœurs captures notions of sisterhood and individuality, ideas echoed throughout the collection’s silhouettes and mood. Both artists portray femininity from a place of empathy and intimacy. Seen through a portrait-driven lens, the collection captures the moment between pose and emotion. Amplified gestures and sculptural postures inform precise silhouettes while high-contrast colors sharpen each contour. Individuality is central. Each woman becomes a distinct presence, revealing strength, grace and authenticity through movement and gaze.

A deliberate play of proportion runs throughout the collection. Garment-dyed workwear and denim pieces are paired with draped leather Basque belts, soft yet architectural knits, fluid blouses, and lace lingerie tops. Maxi belts cinch the waist to sculpt sharp, contrasted silhouettes, rescaling volume and redefining proportion. Statement flou imbues each look with movement, ease and spontaneity. Worn with cropped leather jackets, contrasts are key. Fluidity meets structure, shine merges with matte, transparency overlays the opaque. Within these tensions, the Chloé attitude emerges – sensual, self-assured, and quietly distinctive; color acts as self-expression. Strong primaries and vivid hues enrich the signature Chloé palette of nude, apricot, ecru, and navy. Soft pastels of rose and pistachio blend with jewel tones of sapphire and amber, creating harmonies that feel intentionally unexpected.Texture and proportion collaborate throughout, shaping looks that feel lived-in and unmistakably Chloé.

Chloé’s Female Trouble Fall 2026 collection celebrates this intersection of instinct and expression – where the emotional act of dressing becomes a portrait of the self.

The collection will be available in Chloé boutiques and on Chloe.com end of May 2026.