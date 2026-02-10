Chloé unveils the Summer 2026 campaign

Set against the raw beauty of a coastal landscape, Chloé unveils its Summer 2026 campaign, an expression of complicity, sensuality, and shared freedom. Through a succession of moments captured from the first glow of sunrise where the air feels still untouched and fresh to the softened warmth of sunset, the images trace a luminous journey through the day’s shifting moods.

With open horizons and sunlit shores, the campaign revisits the Maison’s founding spirit of freedom, lightness, and instinctive femininity. Silhouettes blend into the landscape, shaped by natural light and the elements, expressing the ease of summer through movement and an intuitive bond with nature.

Light becomes its own language, unveiling crispness in the morning air, deepening into the radiance of midday, and dissolving into the warm, enveloping glow of the sun sinking into the horizon. Each frame captures more than just the passage of time, it reveals a flow of colors, emotions, and connection – a living rhythm of togetherness and youthful ease. At the heart of this moment is a collective portrait of freedom. Six women – Awar Odhiang, Jacqui Hooper, Julia Stegner, Noor Khan, Song Ah Woo, and Stella Hanan – come together. Playful, confident, and effortlessly connected, they embody a vision of feminine complicity rooted in movement, nature, and human connection. Framed by sand, ocean and the sky, the campaign unfolds as a coastal utopia, an atmospheric haven where simplicity gains depth, senses feel tenfold shaped by light, touch and shared movement.

“I wanted to capture the rhythm of a summer day, the changing light, the warmth of the sun, and the feeling of slipping into a natural flow. A day in nature where every sense sharpens revealing a radiance and spontaneity that have always been at the heart of Chloé.” Chemena Kamali, Creative Director of Chloé

The Summer 2026 Collection will be available in Chloé boutiques and on chloe.com from February 25th, 2026.

Creative Direction: Chemena Kamali

Photography: Sam Rock

Film Direction: Romain Wygas

Styling: Elodie David Touboul

Casting: Awar Odhiang, Jacqui Hooper, Julia Stegner, Noor Khan, Song Ah Woo, Stella Hanan