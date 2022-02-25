CHOCHENG Autumn / Winter 2022 Collection “PROCESSO”

CHOCHENG unveils the Autumn / Winter 2022 collection entitled ‘PROCESSO’. The theme of the collection is ‘The Trial’ (1962) and classic detective movies from the golden age of Hollywood. The collection features tailoring-oriented and day-to-evening occasionwear for women who have a flair for mystery and luxury. Black remains the staple colour of the season, with the additional nostalgic touch of a Film Noir colour palette - hues of burgundy, merlot and cognac mixing with a vintage houndstooth Harris Tweed.

Directed by Chocheng, this fashion film is inspired by ‘The Trial’ and ‘Cleo from 5 to 7’. The story is based on the Chinese opera ‘Goldie to the Rescue’, a folklore about a mythical female warrior who predicted the capture of her prince then led her army to rescue him triumphantly. The 1000 year old story embodies female empowerment and challenges gender stereotypes. The opening of the film is an ode to ‘Cleo from 5 to 7’ by Agnes Varda, the pioneering director of the French New Wave movement, while the climatic runway scene pays homage to ‘The Trial’ and features a runway set made by recycling old newspaper.

Recycling is a major theme this season and garments in the collection are entirely repurposed from old garment samples and deadstock fabric, embodying the importance of the house commitment to sustainability. Cotton velvet, cupro silk and heritage Harris Tweed remind us luxury is not lost whilst aligning with principles of responsible production.

The Autumn / Winter 2022 accessories are given an updated twist – collar necklaces and cuff bracelets are made of intricately handsewn cotton ribbon coils and cotton petal pompons. The carryall basket bags are made of natural straw and complement CHOCHENG’s signature cork wedge pompon pumps.

CREDITS

Styling: Austin Wang

Makeup: Xiao Ping

Hair: Xiao Ping

Nails: Xiao Ping

Videography: Elly Law

Photography: Zhongsheng Gu

Music: Donny Yin

Casting: Team JJ

Production: Toast Film Production

About CHOCHENG

Parsons graduate CHOCHENG is known for his signature tailoring with fans including Nicole Kidman, Janet Jackson and the late Nancy Reagan who supported the label from its inception. A premium womenswear designer label launched in 2010, CHOCHENG operates direct to consumer through retail and e-commerce with a flagship store on Fifth Avenue, making him the first Asian designer to open in this location. Bringing a rich colour palette to soft tailoring following traditional Savile Row techniques, CHOCHENG is consistently inspired by classic films from around the world with each show telling the story of an impactful moment in time, transporting the audience to another era. Sustainability is at the heart of the CHOCHENG business model. As a lifelong lover of the natural world, he has instilled thoughtful practices into his fashion line from the start. All fabrics are natural and carefully sourced from heritage suppliers in France, Italy and the UK making his choice of fabrics at once environmentally conscious and supportive to traditional craftsman methods.

