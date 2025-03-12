Christian Louboutin and Maison Margiela release their first capsule shoe collection

On 12 March 2025, Maison Margiela and Christian Louboutin release their first capsule shoe collection. This artistic dialogue was part of the Maison Margiela 2024 Artisanal collection presented in January 2024. The new symbiosis sees the dressmaker and the shoemaker interpret the signifying grammars of their individual creative languages in two cross-pollinating propositions: Maison Margiela by Christian Louboutin, and Christian Louboutin by Maison Margiela. Composed of three and four shoe styles, respectively, the twin capsules splice the genetics of the two Houses in demonstrations of their idiosyncrasies and similarities alike. The collection was created by John Galliano and Christian Louboutin who have known each other since the beginning of their careers.

The collection is available in selected boutiques worldwide and on maisonmargiela.com and christianlouboutin.com.

Maison Margiela by Christian Louboutin

The Maison Margiela by Christian Louboutin collection considers the Maison’s signature Tabi through the curvaceous and feminine form language of Christian Louboutin. Painted with the designer’s signature red sole, the three proposals are structured around a new interpretation of the emblematic split-toe crafted through Christian Louboutin’s singular savoir-faire. Constructed from two individual pieces connected to form the split-toe – as opposed to the tradition of cutting the split into the toecap – the new Tabi assumes a cordate silhouette alluding to a woman’s décolleté. Evoking the Maison Margiela notion of unconscious glamour – alluring imagery that resonates as glamorous in our collective conscious – the contour imbues the Tabi with a subtle sensuality.

The curvaceous toe is applied to three propositions. The Bridiela Una Strass is a pump constructed on a new last and set on a classic Christian Louboutin 100mm heel. The bridal shoe created under the Maison Margiela marque, it epitomises the femininity of the collection’s unified expression. The Loubiella is a sandal based on Christian Louboutin’s Rosalie silhouette and set on a 100mm stiletto. Accentuating the erogenous arch of the foot, its strap twists asymmetrically across the dorsum and around the ankle, leaving the sensuous curve of the foot exposed. Finally, the Marlougiela is a ballerina sleekly elongated and narrowed in shape. Its highly sculptural lines amplify the voluptuous and seductive language of the form.

The Bridiela Una Strass is crafted in mesh with the signature crystal hand-made encrustation of Christian Louboutin. The strass adornment subtly hints at similar embellishment employed in the Maison Margiela 2024 Artisanal Collection. The Bridiela Una Strass is rendered in the black and silver colour codes core to Maison Margiela with the addition of Christian Louboutin’s characteristic blush nuance. The Loubiella is proposed in black soft patent leather or platinum textured leather with a frost-like effect, echoing the weathered leitmotif of the Artisanal Collection. The Marlougiela materialises in black or deep red soft patent leather as well as black, blush and silver mesh with strass embellishment.

Christian Louboutin by Maison Margiela

The Christian Louboutin by Maison Margiela collection re-frames the seductive silhouettes of Christian Louboutin through the inverted and subversive lens of the Maison. Evolved from haute couture explorations developed in the Artisanal atelier, Maison Margiela applies its figurative and illustrative techniques to the expressions of Christian Louboutin. The capsule revolves around the Maison’s notion of decortiqué, which signifies the reduction of a garment or accessory to its core structure. Meaning to ‘strip something of its outer layers’, the technique exposes the essential frames of an item normally hidden from view by cutting out any areas and layers but the seams, boning or closures that hold it together. It serves as a representation of soul and authenticity. The technique is applied to three proposals, each painted with red sole of Christian Louboutin. The Bilougiela 25 is an elongated, pointed ankle-strap sandal based on Christian Louboutin’s Kate Max last and set on a 100mm heel.

Executed by hand, the decortiqué technique partly peels the black patent leather off the upper’s surface to reveal the shoe’s innards, a practice echoed in the deconstructed heel cap. The Martinloula is a pointed pump likewise crafted from the Kate Max last and imbued with the curvaceous faux-cul heel cap first created by Christian Louboutin for the Maison Margiela 2024 Artisanal Collection. Through decortiqué, the leather of the shoe is subtracted into draped strands garlanded across the form, revealing the humble contrefort and bout dur of its construction.

The Xrismarteen expands the Martinloula into a knee-length boot set on a 100mm heel. Employing decortiqué to create the memory of the black leather that once covered its surface, the upper is left intact while the leather has collapsed into draped strips along the shaft of the boot to reveal the lining. The impression hints at the Maison Margiela notion of hacking which simulates the tear of paper. Finally, the Martoubi 25 is a new pointed, elongated pump set on a 100mm heel. Executed in white leather, the heel cap is daubed in a spontaneous red brushstroke. The detail echoes the Maison’s bianchetto technique – the white overpaint that exposes the trace and soul of time – and evokes the smear of red nail varnish, alluding to the story of the Red Sole.