Christian Louboutin builds men's spring/summer 2027 show around an imagined ancient civilization

French luxury footwear brand Christian Louboutin presented its men's spring/summer 2027 collection through an immersive show set inside a fictional, ruined civilization the Maison calls a 'red kingdom.'

The concept was shaped by Jaden Smith, Christian Louboutin's first men's creative director, who applied an archaeological and dreamlike perspective to the presentation. Visitors moved through the remains of an imagined ancient kingdom, a setting the brand says reflects on what endures once a civilization disappears.

Credits: Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin's signature red was carried through the set design. According to the Maison, the colour functioned as the defining element of the presentation rather than as a brand marker alone.

The show opened with a monumental passageway inspired by the Colossus of Rhodes, one of the seven ancient wonders of the world. Two large sculptural feet stood on either side of the entrance, presented as surviving fragments of an imagined ancient sculpture. Guests walked between them as though entering a sacred monument, crossing into the staged world of the collection.

Credits: Christian Louboutin

Before reaching the main presentation space, visitors passed an engraved stone bearing an undeciphered script, a device used to mark the transition out of ordinary time and into the world built around the men's line.

The presentation is the latest immersive show staged under Smith, who was appointed to the newly created men's creative director role in September 2025 and unveiled his debut collection for the brand during the men's autumn/winter 2026 Paris fashion week.