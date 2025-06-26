Christian Louboutin celebrated its Sartorial line at Hôtel de Crillon

During Paris Men’s Fashion Week this June, Christian Louboutin unveiled its Sartorial line with an immersive, multi-room presentation and cocktail held within the storied salons of the Hôtel de Crillon. Blending heritage and innovation, the experience brought the Maison’s craftsmanship to life through live demonstrations, choreographed movement, and bespoke scenography.

In the Salon des Batailles, guests discovered the delicate gestures of artisans revealing three of the House’s signature techniques: the patine, the glaçage, and the embroidery of Maison Lesage while in the Salon des Aigles, four performers embodied “24 hours in the life of a dandy” through a poetic choreography, dressed in key silhouettes from the collection. The final chapter unfolded in the Salon Marie-Antoinette, where the Chambeliss line took center stage— with style displayed like objets d’art in a billiard-inspired installation.

Sartorial Line. Credits: Christian Louboutin

A celebration of timeless elegance, the experience offered guests a powerful homage to Christian Louboutin’s enduring dedication to artisanal excellence through a resolutely contemporary lens.