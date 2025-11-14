Christian Louboutin intoduces its Cruise 2026 collection
PRESS RELEASE
Christian Louboutin Cruise 2026 collection celebrates Christian's enduring fascination with the performing arts, blending theatrical fantasy and refined sensuality. Infused with colour, movement and a sense of spectacle. It captures the spirit of performance throught playful materials and sculptural silhouettes.
At the heart of the season stands the Cassia line, a ballet inspired series reimagined with modern elegance, expressing the maison's vision of graceful feminity and effortless allure. A style also highlighted in the men collection: the Ruben shoe introduces a new sense of theatrical elegance to men's footwear.
