Christian Louboutin presents its Fall 2026 collection

Women's

The abundant colours and rich, unexpected details in his garden became an unending source of inspiration for Christian Louboutin while preparing new collections for Fall and Winter 2026, his singular creativity giving rise to extraordinary interpretations of flora and fauna. Through exceptional craftsmanship, the theme tells a vibrant story that conveys a sense of joy and atmospheric lightness.

Credits: Louboutin

Rosa Fruit, a sculptural sandal, and Einsail On The Feet, offered as both a pump and a mule, both celebrate this love of nature by whimsically flattering the foot with surrealist details, including leaves, flowers and even hand-set crystal snails, miniature fantasy scenes that become wearable, multidimensional works of art. The garden is also reimagined as Kate Max Veggie, a pump where pearl, sequin and crystal-embroidered vegetables are meticulously hand-applied onto linen, creating an unexpectedly charming tableau. Covered in cascading multicoloured feathers, Plume, blends the natural world with the designer’s lifelong love of cabaret. Birdie opulently explores the contrast between light feathers and glittering crystals and stones, forming a playfully hand-stitched composition of textures. Available as a black knee-high boot, the Birdie also appears in multicoloured flat mule, slingback and booty editions, which are also adorned with a shiny galvanised metal cap toe, hand-set with crystals for an exceptional finish.

For twenty years, the sharp line of the Pigalle pump has stood as a symbol of the power of Maison Christian Louboutin. In a milestone evolution, the iconic style is now officially reborn as La Pigalle, a name that acknowledges its elevation from beloved classic to undisputed legend. But true icons stay relevant by evolving, so while its architecture remains unchanged, La Pigalle now offers a padded insole for superior comfort, along with the enduring wear of an everlasting sole. A new deep red shade featured throughout the season will join the range, as well as water snake, python, and an extravagant all-over crystal edition.

Credits: Louboutin

The Miss Z line steps confidently into the new season with innovative new styles, each built on its signature construction designed for comfort. Sculptural intrigue defines Zeezeenella, for which a wedge heel is fused with a stiletto, available in both ankle-strap and mule editions. Twistissimo cleverly elevates the thong sandal into a kitten heel, while Mulazee is an elegant cross-strapped mule. Sofia Z offers an open-toed slingback in classic black, alongside zesty yellow and pink colourways. For Winter, the Miss Z universe expands to Zependris, a slouchy boot made of soft hide, unmatched in its suppleness.

A casual, relaxed spirit also infuses winter’s Dianouchette line of boots with its signature Mooncrest logo buckle. Easy to slip on thanks to its discreet stretch insert and internal zip, the range is defined by its rubber lug-soled edition, which subtly combines an elevated silhouette with excellent grip.

Credits: Louboutin

The balanced heel of the Fannylove line continues to expand with Fannylove Sling slingback and the newly introduced Fanny Slide mule style. Made from a single piece of leather, folded to create an exceptionally soft upper, it offers a sandal that’s remarkably soft to wear. Fanny Randa is a gladiator-inspired sandal with long laces that highlight the ankle. The Jenna range is a bold new addition that extends the Fanny line’s signature balanced heel into the realm of extreme heights, featuring ankle-strap shoes and a range of boots built on a platform designed with master precision for impeccable balance on its 15cm stacked heel.

Instantly recognisable by its chunky heel and round toe, the successful Jane range returns with a double-strap mule edition, Jane Nina, available in grapefruit pink, sherbet yellow, and classic black or white editions. Sweetie Jane Nandina is a flat style in which crepe satin is hand-woven into an ingenious, flexible upper in a vibrant selection of colours. Completing the flat offering within the family, Mocastrass reimagines the refined curves of the Jane line as a patent loafer with a delicate bow and a Strass-embellished welt.

Inspired by the block toe shape of ballet shoes, the distinctive Cassia silhouette returns in natural linen for Cassiadrilla, a sun-drenched espadrille in flat and heeled editions. The Cassia Lace Up makes its debut in a flat for the first time, and Cassiasticina offers comfort without compromising on elegance as a cross-strapped slip-on in soft, flossy patent leather. Eleonora Flex has been reconsidered as a lighter, sleeker sneaker, its lining removed for a refined, slim aesthetic. With the logo on its tongue and red sole creeping around the sides, the shoe discreetly signals key codes of the Maison with the timeless appeal of smooth nappa or velvet and suede editions.

The curves of the Venus bag embody the Roman goddess of love for whom it is named, while celebrating the renowned handcraft of the Maison. This season, the Venus is offered in its signature Calf Cordia in navy and pink blush (Poupée), expanding for Winter into patent black and empire. A standout limited-edition Tulip version crowns the line: the Venus Tulip Baguette is the icon of the collection, its embossed tulip design meticulously crafted in several stages by separate experts, requiring many hours of handcrafting to achieve its distinctively visual effect. The Venus Mini crossbody, also from the Venus line, is available in navy and pink blush, designed in full-grain leather that is as durable as it is luxuriously soft. The timeless Bettina Tote appears in a seasonal corn shade, and the buttery soft leather for which Christian Louboutin bags are known is also used to make the Flo range of bucket bags. The Eva shoulder bag returns this season in Veau Velours Empire. The Sabrina evening clutch, a satin-finished stretch neoprene pouch designed to be worn from the wrist, is offered in black and empire, alongside a special black edition adorned with feathers and strass, combining the design and craftsmanship so famous at Maison Christian Louboutin. The Fall/Winter 2026 Women’s collection will be available in stores starting May 6th.

Men's

Following the limited Avant-Première capsule release in January, this fall brings the first full Christian Louboutin Men’s collection since the arrival of its new Creative Director, Jaden Smith. It’s a highly anticipated new direction for Men at the Maison that blends performance-driven textures with expressive ideas and a spontaneity which highlights the exciting new era being built.

The Trapman line, originally launched as part of the Avant-Première collection, returns with Molten Trapman, a rubber-soled boot engineered to be dripping in glossy, molten paint. The process involves liquid being poured over a matte non-leather base, then being cured to create a contrast of textures. The original Trapman TCT 2 returns across multiple functionalities and forms, including lace-up, loafer and Chelsea boot editions in a range of new colourways, anchoring the silhouette in the cultural crossroad where Maison heritage meets the energy of 1990’s hip-hop. The TCT I is an innovative low-stop style featuring a durable recycled nylon upper which can be secured with adjustable drawstrings.

Credits: Louboutin

Sartorial codes remain central to the Maison’s identity. This is reflected in the return of The Corteo, an evening style first introduced in Fall/Winter 2019. Crafted with a clean, elegant silhouette, the 2026 edition is updated with a sneaker-inspired fussbet, enhancing comfort while preserving its refined character. Alongside it, Gorp offers an avant-garde twist on the Oxford lace-up and classic Chelsea boot, where sleek patent leather is mixed with rubber detailing.

Expanding on this foundation, the Moustachou line explores urban elegance through comfort-driven construction and relaxed proportions, featuring effortless city derby and double-monk styles. The line is enriched by the Marc Poppin Mary Jane, offering a fresh take on sartorial codes. The Plato Loafer transforms the traditional loafer with a renewed focus on comfort as well as fashion-forward details, in classic colours and new pastel editions. Dots uses artfully punctuated laser cut openings to expose the foot, playing with lightness and transparency. The Asclepius Sling further revolutionizes the style in a sling-back interpretation with metallic accents on black and Louboutin Red editions. The Kemet Sandal projects the penny loafer silhouette onto a sandal with striking interlaced construction. The Paddle slip-on shoe stands out with its one-of-a kind shape has a unique heel construction borrowed from the Maison’s women’s collection.

Credits: Louboutin

Innovation continues to shape the Maison’s creative approach, merging craftsmanship with experimental design. Calf Moises is a dynamic digital print applied directly onto a leather base, sourced from a photograph taken during the Parisian solstice celebration, La Fête de la Musique, by a close friend of Jaden Smith, Moises Arias. The image comes strikingly to life on The Ennio, which preserves a classic cowboy silhouette while being enveloped in a tubular overlay that adds sculptural volume and a modern sense of drama. Santiagus and Santiago Gus reinterpret Americana codes through bold proportions and elevated detailing, blending Western heritage with a distinctly modern attitude.

Continuing this exploration of protective and sculptural forms within the world of boots, Gravitamoon takes this functional aesthetic a step further, worn as a cocooning and protective over-shoe. The Neo Bloon mid-calf boot, launched in January, is joined by Slouch sagging boot, blending oversized streetwear with luxury in a laid-back boot available in neutral and bright colour options. Revisiting the Gorpcore trend in an urban setting, the TCT Hiker range blends materials to mix function with fashion, while the Snow Hiker is made to face weather conditions with maximum style.

Credits: Louboutin

The BSKTBL 1 Retro sneaker stands as a tribute to the Maison’s ongoing history with sneaker culture, setting the tone for a category that continues to balance fashion-forward design with comfort and performance. Molten Louis reimagines a classic of the Maison with the new dripping, molten effect, while The Butterfly offers a streamlined interpretation of the traditional boxing shoe. Drawing on streetwear codes, the Tactical Skate low-top is defined by clean lines and a broadened colour selection. First introduced within the Avant-Première capsule, the SK VI returns with retro swagger, prioritizing comfort through a cushioned footbed and breathable padded mesh lining.

Bags hold a central place in Jaden’s vision of a full silhouette, and have been designed in harmony with the Men’s shoes collection. The Tactical line is a spacious range of tote bags offered in two sizes, alongside a duffel bag. The Multi-Pocket is presented as an evolved version of the TFT-VI harness bag from the Avant- Première capsule with a backpack, vest bag, bumbag, tote and duffel bag, each of which features multiple individually cut, stitched, and mounted pockets designed to host everyday functional objects such as chargers, earphones, and keys. The Briefcase styles include a reworked version of the classic briefcase as well as a highly covetable mini edition, designed for a new generation.

The season also sees the debut of the Canopy line, dedicated to functional small leather goods and accessories that include a card holder, money clip, bifold and zipped wallets, a passport holder, keyring, and the Canopy Belt. Galvanized metal is the focal point of The Belt and CL Reversible Belt, also forming the integral element of the CL Necklace, CL Keyring, CL Bracelet, CL Opener, and CL Lighter Case Keyring, which are perfectly positioned as contemporary essentials. Completing the accessories lineup, the Canopy Cap features bold proportions and the Louboutin signature embroidered across the back, while a new men’s eyewear style reflects Jaden Smith’s personal vision, creatively reinterpreting the classic codes of Maison Christian Louboutin. The collection will launch in stores on June 3rd, 2026.