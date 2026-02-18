Christian Louboutin presents its Summer 2026 collection

The Christian Louboutin Summer 2026 collection is a magical invitation to step into the designer’s lifelong fascination with the performing arts. The silhouettes express the freedom and extravagance of the stage.

Named after the goddess of love, the Venus line of bags embodies the thoughtful detail at the heart of Christian Louboutin’s heritage. Offered in tote, medium shoulder, baguette, and mini cross-body editions, each piece balances timeless luxury with everyday functionality.

In time for high summer, the line is complemented by the Mulazee, a new kitten-heeled mule offered exclusively in taffeta, featuring a ton-sur-ton fabric knot at the toe that highlights the feminine décolleté.

Pushing this fashionable potential, a high-heeled mule Cassia, and its ankle-boot counterpart, Pavolva, are being released for the summer, with the mule available in smooth leather or silver laminated nappa, and both in crepe satin reflecting the elegance of evening-wear.

Finally, the classic Chambelimoc and Chambelimonk silhouettes return in burgundy calf patine leather embossed to look like crocodile, adding a timeless touch to the collection.