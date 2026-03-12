Christian Louboutin unveils its Bridal 2026 collection

Christian Louboutin unveils poetic designs, where creativity blends with exceptional craftsmanship, and timelessness flirts with the extraordinary.

While the bride and groom's ensembles capture attention, it is always the shoe that quietly defines the final moment. An object of desire and a reflection of bold elegance, it leaves an imprint of audacity with every step.

Credits: Christian Louboutin

It all began with a wedding

Christian Louboutin has always had fun transforming every dream into an exceptional creation. In 1990, even before founding his House, he was already designing wedding shoes for his best friends. In 2005, a pair of stilettos with the signature red sole set Dita Von Teese’s heart on fire.

Since then, many friends of the House such as Kate Moss, Priyanka Chopra, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Idris and Sabrina Elba, have said "yes" to the designer to create a unique, bespoke model for their big day.

Credits: Christian Louboutin

Credits: Christian Louboutin

By making wedding shoes a canvas for unprecedented creativity, Christian Louboutin celebrates the excellence of the House’s artisanal craftsmanship. Like a couture dress, each model is born from a sketch, brought to life with unparalleled skills, adorned with precious materials, and sometimes a touch of playfulness.

Thus, the sublime details and delicate finishes are at theheart of this new collection : soft leathers, sparkling embroidery, luminous appliqués, and transparent effects embellish stilettos, sandals, and ballet flats, bringing a dazzling modernity to every silhouette.

Credits: Christian Louboutin

Credits: Christian Louboutin

A tailored special-order journey

For those seeking the truly dedicated experience, a special-order service is available in select boutiques worldwide, offering the opportunity to craft a design that is entirely personal. Honoring exceptional the savoir-faire of the House, this journey guides clients through a refined creative process where the final creation is a perfect reflection of their most cherished love story.

With a curated selection of materials, excquisite embellishments and customizable details from personalized initial embroideries to soles in the iconic “lucky blue hue”– the Christian Louboutin wedding shoe transcends the ordinary to become a talisman to be treasured long after the ceremony.