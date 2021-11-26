Chrome: The Remnants collection

Chrome was founded on a built twice, buy once philosophy, making durable products built to last a lifetime. From the time we salvaged a seatbelt buckle out of a junkyard car to make our first bag 26 years ago, we've continued to find ways to reuse and repurpose extra materials to ensure minimal waste in the production process.

We’re stoked to introduce our new Remnants Collection - built around the concept of reclaiming textiles - like rolls of fabrics, tarp, and leather scraps leftover from previous projects - and repurposing them into LTD versions of our iconic Heritage bags.

Check out each piece from our Limited Edition Remnants Collection:

Citizen Messenger

Our favorite messenger bag is built with our iconic quick-release seatbelt buckle. Durable and guaranteed for life.

Barrage Cargo Backpack

Our waterproof rolltop backpack with a welded waterproof liner. Abrasion-resistant and built to last.

Kadet Sling Bag

Our best-selling crossbody bag is built with our iconic quick-release seatbelt buckle. The best sling bag made for the everyday.

Naito Pack

Our simple lightweight daypack that's ideal for everyday carry.

Doubletrack Handlebar Sling

Our most versatile handlebar bag that goes on your bike and can be worn as a crossbody bag.

Ziptop Waistpack

Call it whatever you want - hip pouch, fanny pack, hip sling - this is the extra pocket you didn’t know you needed, but are glad to have.