Circulose and Tangshan Sanyou Chemical Fiber Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive Large-Scale Textile Circularity

Circulose, a global leader in recycled pulp production, has reached a strategic partnership agreement with Tangshan Sanyou Chemical Fiber, a frontrunner in the cellulose fiber industry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the commercialization and scaling of CIRCULOSE®, while also propelling Tangshan Sanyou’s brand toward greater international recognition. The two companies will work together to ensure that ReViscoTM fibers, produced using CIRCULOSE® pulp, meet market demands in terms of quality, supply capacity, and pricing, thereby advancing both brands in the high-quality and innovative development of circular and renewable materials.

"We are thrilled to establish a strong strategic partnership with Tangshan Sanyou," said Jonatan Janmark, CEO of Circulose. "This represents a crucial step forward in our global expansion strategy, fostering closer, more in-depth collaborations with innovative fiber producers and like-minded brands. As the first major strategic partnership since the restructuring of Circulose, this collaboration will serve as a cornerstone of our success. Together with Tangshan Sanyou and our brand partners, we will ensure the scalable development of ReViscoTM fibers by using CIRCULOSE® pulp in a predictable and controlled manner. We highly value our long-term partnership with Tangshan Sanyou and look forward to achieving mutual success as we shape the future of the industry."

Recognized as a top-tier company in Canopy’s authoritative Hot Button Report, Tangshan Sanyou has gained international acclaim for its achievements in sustainability and circular development. Since the founding of Re:newcell, Sanyou has been a key strategic partner of Circulose and remains the world's largest user of CIRCULOSE® pulp for fiber production. Now, with a renewed commitment to sustainability, Tangshan Sanyou is taking a leadership role in advancing large-scale textile circularity, setting a benchmark for both China and the global textile industry.

"Tangshan Sanyou has always believed in the strong potential of recycling cotton textile waste, which is essential for fostering a green and sustainable industry," said Zhang Dongbin, Executive Vice President of Tangshan Sanyou Chemical Fiber. "We have unwavering confidence in the market potential of CIRCULOSE® and its new strategic direction, and we are excited about our future collaboration. With the long-term investment support of Altor Capital and the market-driven, brand-focused strategies led by Helena and Jonatan, we believe Circulose will bridge the gap between brands and suppliers, pioneering a new era for the circular textile industry."

This strategic partnership further strengthens both companies' shared commitment to scaling up the application of ReViscoTM innovative and circular materials, accelerating the transition of China’s textile industry toward a more circular and renewable future. By combining Circulose’s world-leading state of the art textile recycling technology with China’s large- scale supply chain, Tangshan Sanyou’s innovative ReViscoTM fiber will not only meet the growing market demand for sustainable textiles but also drive a transformative shift from raw materials to fabrics (T2T) on a global scale—ushering in a new era of circular economy in the textile industry.

About Circulose

Circulose is a Swedish sustain-tech company that developed a patented process, which enables the recycling of cellulosic textile waste, transforming it into a new material called CIRCULOSE®. Fast Company named Circulose (formerly Renewcell) one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2021 and was a winner of the 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards. CIRCULOSE® was also included on TIME Magazine’s list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020. Founded by innovators from Stockholm’s KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, the award-winning company’s vision is to make fashion circular.

About Tangshan Sanyou

Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd. is a large-scale cellulose fiber manufacturing enterprise integrating design, research and development, production, and sales. The company produces over 100 varieties of all three generations of cellulose fibers, including conventional viscose staple fiber, modal fiber, and lyocell fiber, with an annual production capacity of 830,000 tons. It has been awarded numerous honors, including the New Cellulose Fiber Product R&D Base, National High-Tech Enterprise, National Technology Innovation Demonstration Enterprise, National Circular Economy Pilot Unit, and National Green Factory.