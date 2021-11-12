Citizens of Humanity: Our Story

Citizens of Humanity is a Los Angeles-based premium denim label that has captivated the world with a devoted commitment to producing the highest quality denim, without compromise. With an elevated style that exudes femininity, naturalness, and a sophisticated ease, this sets the foundation for the brand that continuously executes each design with intention in every detail. Since 2003, we have designed and manufactured in our company-owned facilities as well as with select production partners to ensure that our product is unparalleled in look, fit, and feel.

Our LA based designers travel the world sourcing superior fabrications and seeking inspiration in every corner of the finest vintage markets. Our team continues to build a powerful women’s assortment that speaks to the core of our brand values; impeccable fits crafted in authentic fabrications and washes, providing women with the utmost comfort and confidence. Each season, Citizens of Humanity delivers a uniform of wardrobe classics that have been modernized for today.

Being one of the very few vertically integrated denim production operations, allows products to be manufactured within our own sewing and laundry facilities in Los Angeles and Turkey, as well as some select production partners, giving us complete control over the quality of our product. Before they are in your hands, each pair of our jeans passes through the hands of at least forty skilled craftsmen. High quality fabrications and trusted techniques set the foundation of a production process steeped in integrity, a practice that we will continue to improve upon for years to come. The thoughtful process of making a truly premium pair of jeans is not easy, but it is worth it and we know you’ll love wearing these jeans as much as we love making them…

Companywide, we are committed to reducing our global footprint on the environment and over the years have invested in advanced technology to process our product to practice positive steps in creating a better future. Some of these methods include laser technology, ecological stones, ozone wash machines, as well as a new recycled water system.

Behind Citizens of Humanity you will find us; a collective group of individuals who each stand for something. Outside of creating products that are built to last, the team at Citizens of Humanity is committed to giving back and supporting our global community. For us, doing our part traces back to our name. Though Citizens of Humanity is a California based brand, we are dedicated to seeking inspiration from individuals around the globe and aiding those doing their part to make a difference. We are proud to stand by a unique array of philanthropic organizations around the globe. More than ever before, humanity needs humanity and we have learned that even just a little effort can make a big impact.