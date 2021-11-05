Closing the loop

Did you know that 84% of garments end up in landfill and can take up to 200 years to decompose which contributes to the climate crisis? One of the main reasons this is happening is due to the textile industry designing linearly and not circularly. What does that mean exactly? It means that the industry is not designing with end of life in mind. We could take a cue from the tech industry on this one.

For example, you would never dream of throwing out an old iPhone. You can easily Google ‘sell old iPhone’ and a plethora of businesses will pop-up showing how you can give life to something that no longer has value to you. That’s what we have to do with garments and that’s what we are doing here at Anact.

Anact towels use hemp which is a fiber that is better for farms and farmers alike. Hemp is a weed, which means it needs less water to grow and requires no no harsh chemicals. Hemp also creates soil diversity as it is being grown, which can help replenish the pH of the soil. Once hemp is harvested, Anact towels are then woven without dyes or harsh chemicals to protect you and the garment worker. Because Anact towels are made with hemp they also are significantly more durable than your normal bath towel. The hemp fiber is also biostatic, which means it resists the growth of bacteria, a common culprit in the premature end of a towels lifetime.

Each Anact towel is not only designed with end of life in mind but also accepts old towels (Anact and non-Anact) that they wash and donate to local animal shelters in their community. Anact’s vision is to one day have a factory where they can receive their returned items and make new materials out of the product to extend the life cycle of the fabric.

One way that you can play a role is by voting with your dollar. When you invest in products and companies like Anact - you are showing that there is a market for brands that want to take us to the next iteration of responsible production and circular thinking. Welcome to the conscious circular economy!