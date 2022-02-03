Club of Comfort trousers Collection for Autumn / Winter 22-23

While comfort is being propagated as the main theme of the new season, with the trousers label CLUB OF COMFORT®, comfort has been the central core of the brand right from the start, as the brand name suggests. Those who commit themselves to comfort in such a binding way cannot avoid keeping the product promise "Leading Comfort by Technology" formulated in the slogan with every single pair of trousers. Consequently, all technologically sophisticated product features - from the stretch waistband with shirt grip to stretch fabric and practical features such as the "mobile pocket" - are designed to offer the wearer luxurious comfort and make life easier.

Long-lasting quality made in Europe, high suitability for everyday use and a timeless style are the cornerstones of the product philosophy. In a future-oriented way, this also requires a consistent, verifiable approach to sustainability. While the certification of our own production company according to STeP by OEKO-TEX® has now been successfully completed, the partner companies are currently also being certified. The certification stands for sustainable, environmentally conscious and social production. With delivery in spring / summer 2022, the gradual expansion of the previously used Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX® to MADE IN GREEN by OEKOTEX® will begin. For the coming winter 22-23, CLUB OF COMFORT® is relying on high-quality materials that are characterized by naturalness and softness, without neglecting the necessary portion of masculinity. The obligatory comfort stretch ensures a good body feeling even with slim silhouettes. Embedded in a color world that ranges from harmoniously calm natural colors to rich winter colors, nothing stands in the way of a relaxed winter with pants.

Club of Comfort, FW22, courtesy of the brand

In addition to swing and five pockets, the model park offers casual chinos and specialties such as the "Cycle Pants" with clever utility elements (reflectors on the cuff and back pocket as well as an integrated key carabiner) as well as "Jogg Pants" with an elastic waistband and drawstring, which is shown in a variety of highly elastic fabrics. Different fits are defined by varying ankle widths starting at 36. The detailing is generally understated, while contrasting piping and seams, subtle material patches and metal rivets set accents. Used effects and sophisticated washes bring elements of craftsmanship and authenticity into the look. If you risk a look inside the trousers, you will find exciting equipment options that underline the value of the products.

Club of Comfort, FW22, courtesy of the brand

The wide range of models meets a variety of materials, with cotton (flat & structured) and cotton mix qualities (including Tencel™), wool and wool look, as well as denims and performance fabrics (THERMOLITE®), which calls for almost everything that the market has to offer. In the cotton and denim segment, highly elastic high stretch is now almost standard. Bi-stretch fabric with 360-degree movement and super-high-stretch qualities with Lycra dual FX® technology top the already high elasticity values and thus provide maximum freedom of movement. Thanks to the excellent recovery values, the fit is also preserved.

The collection starts with a compact capsule of highly elastic jogg pants with characteristic drawstrings, which make the comfortable home office look socially acceptable. The range of fabrics extends from viscose mix qualities in classic checked and wool-melange optics to plain-colored high stretch cotton and highly elastic jogg denim. Wintery softness comes from partly voluminous, cotton-based wool looks, sometimes as a melange, sometimes as a classic check, or as a modern interpretation of Burberry check. The opposite pole to this is a checkered print with a robust handle, whose rustic look is reminiscent of tree bark. Those who value a genuine proportion of virgin wool should choose the hard-wearing, washable wool gabardine. The winter cord that follows leads the material back to cosiness. It comes over a buttery soft, longitudinally elastic Royal Genoa Cord with a wide rib and a narrowly ribbed fine cord.

Club of Comfort, FW22, courtesy of the brand

They built the transition to the segment of cotton structures, all of which offer high-stretch comfort and ensure the necessary masculinity with differently moving surfaces. In addition to a filigree microstructure print, there is also a real structure that, thanks to Tencel™, offers an unusually soft feel despite its striking appearance. In addition, a microstructure in Pima quality with deep winter colors, which is achieved with a double dye, is convincing. A jersey-like, filigree weave structure brings a touch of elegance into play and thus skillfully rounds off the range. Flat cottons are the first choice for fans of calmer product images. The selection ranges from high-stretch cotton gabardine in double-dye dye to pima cotton with the “True Color” label and premium high-stretch cotton twill with a soft touch.

Denim will also be indispensable for the coming winter and is even gaining in importance, so that CLUB OF COMFORT® has again positioned itself broadly here. The denim range plays with weights, weave patterns, blends, treatments and washes. They not only give the real 5-pocket, but also chinos and swing pockets a decidedly casual appearance. It starts with a “dry indigo” dyed high-stretch denim weighing 10 oz in a used look, which offers a soft feel thanks to a lyocell content. "Dry Indigo" stands for an innovative foam dyeing process in which no water is used, fewer chemicals are used and energy consumption is reduced by up to 65%. In combination with lyocell as a renewable cellulose fiber, these jeans serve the topic of sustainability.

Club of Comfort, FW22, courtesy of the brand

This is followed by a distinctive couch denim with high stretch, which thanks to its high elasticity and cozy fabric back, invites you to relax on the sofa. A 13 oz heavyweight denim, which is given an authentic jeans look, is also highly elastic, but optically far more robust. But appearances are deceptive, because despite its robust appearance, the handle is remarkably soft and it is super comfortable to wear. A 360-degree bi-stretch denim, which scores with all-round wellness potential, offers optimum freedom of movement. From the corner of high-tech fabrics comes an 8.5 oz super-high-stretch denim with Lycra dual FX® technology, whose T400® fiber content promises maximum comfort with the best dimensional stability. The finish is a high stretch jogg denim, the special fabric construction of which gives the fabric a jersey-like character - super soft, dimensionally stable and maximally elastic. There is also the look of a real denim product. Especially when implemented as “cycle pants” - with reflectors and other practical features - this long-lasting product shows its advantages to the full.

Qualities that combine natural authenticity with high-performance textile point in a similar direction. The focus here is on fabrics that bring tangible added value through a heat-insulating Thermolite® bond applied to the back of the fabrics. The bonding material consists of Thermolite® hollow fibers, which store excess heat and thus enclose the body in a warming shell. The perfect choice for all those who leave their private comfort zone and strive for the outdoors again, as the material even adapts to the changing ambient temperatures. Analogous to the rest of the collection, high stretch also raises selected qualities in this segment to a higher level of comfort. The range starts with a robust high-stretch denim that is optionally available in clean or used. It is followed by no less distinctive cotton structures, which appear as a fine structure print in high stretch quality and as a printed waffle structure. A soft, highly elastic gabardine flat weave with a smooth appearance rounds off the cotton part. The collection closes with a smart wool look as a minimal structure with bonding that maintains a casual-inspired formal style that goes beyond outdoor appeal.

The color palette of the coming winter directs its focus to nature-inspired tones. So unobtrusive and natural colors from gray to beige to brown and green paint the picture of a harmonious autumn landscape. The visual presence of the colors is determined by the degree of saturation. While they seem desaturated like calm basics, a high degree of saturation brings out intense splashes of color that break with the winter darkness of the essentials in night black, anthracite and navy. They are also an indispensable part of the color palette.

Club of Comfort, FW22, courtesy of the brand