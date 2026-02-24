Coach, Beyond Retro's parent company Bank & Vogue collaborate on a new chapter: Coach Repurposed

Bank & Vogue announces a new collaboration with Coach, bringing circular craftsmanship to the forefront with a limited-edition capsule crafted from post-consumer denim. Rooted in heritage and reimagined through a modern lens, the collection celebrates pieces that grow better with time – honouring both their past and the stories still to come.

“This Coach collection is our love letter to denim and to American heritage pieces that only get better with time, made with post-consumer materials and re-crafted with intention, each piece is truly one of a kind, shaped by the stories it already holds and the ones you’ll add. There’s an honesty in these pieces; lived-in, love-worn, and full of character. Perfectly imperfect in all the ways we value. Guided by our imagination - and our commitment to reducing our impact on the planet.” – Stuart Vevers, Creative Director at Coach.

Credits: Coach

Developed in partnership with Bank & Vogue, a global leader in textile reuse and recycling, the capsule transforms reclaimed denim into distinctive, one-of-a-kind designs. Each garment embraces visible character and individuality, reinforcing Coach’s ongoing commitment to circular fashion and responsible design practices

As co-founder of the Bank & Vogue family of companies, Steven Bethell has been a thought leader and pioneer in the post-consumer textile space for over 25 years. He has dedicated his work life to innovative and relevant solutions to the crisis of stuff. Steven and his team have traveled to over 30 countries working extensively amongst the robust second-hand markets of the world. Steven is also the brainchild behind the largest remanufacturing plant in the world, where the circular economy for textiles is brought to life. Taking post-consumer waste and transforming it into relevant products, Steven works with big brands to help them bring their sustainability platforms to the next level.

The Coach RePurposed capsule is now available in Coach stores and online.