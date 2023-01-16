Collection preview: Marc O'Polo men shoes FW23

The new Marc O‘Polo SHOES Fall/Winter 2023 collection expresses the Scandinavian premium brand‘s passion for honest, durable, and high-quality products. Sustainable, natural materials meet contemporary textures and refined shapes. Fine leather from LWG-certified tanneries comes in wintry and natural shades of brown and beige as well as dark red, green, and black to form the perfect foundation. Trendy colours like Sand Stone, Navy and Grapeade make for real eye-catchers. A shoe collection with a sustainable footing, precise workmanship, and a modern look.

CEDRIC For every day and every occasion. These casual cup sole sneakers made from soft nappa leather impress with their minimalist design and everyday look. Monochrome in white with logo embossing and a colour-contrasting heel cap.

LUKAS N Bringing modernity to the looks: the lace-up with tonal elastic inserts and a wide, contrasting rubber sole in a crepe look. The upper: fine suede from LWG-certified tanneries, refined with fine moccasin stitching.

COURT A little retro, a lot of modern. The Iconic Court sneakers with a light, flexible rubber sole are casual to the max. An exciting mix of smooth and velour leather. Available in new winter colours.

ALGOT Everyday lightness. An easy-going style made from high-quality, smooth leather. With a monochrome TR sole and tonal laces.

JACK A modern, confident style in a popular, statement-making silhouette: the Lace-up Boot. Made with fine, quality pull-up cowhide sourced from LWG-certified tanneries and with a striking yet lightweight TR sole.

ISAK The perfect shoes for winter. Made of fine smooth leather from LWG-certified tanneries and with an expressive TR tread sole. Available in utility-inspired colours.