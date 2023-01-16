Collection preview - Marc O'Polo women shoes FW23

The Marc O‘Polo SHOES Fall/Winter 2023 collection expresses the Scandinavian premium brand’s passion for honest, durable, and high-quality products. Sustainable, natural materials meet contemporary textures and refined shapes. Fine leather from LWG-certified tanneries and recycled polyester come in wintry and natural shades of brown and beige as well as dark red, olive, and black to form the perfect foundation. Trendy colours like Juicy Berry make for real eye-catchers. A shoe collection with a sustainable footing, precise workmanship, and a modern look.

CAROL Dress code: contemporary casual. A stylish Chelsea featuring tonal elastic inserts. The leather: soft velour, sourced from LWG-certified tanneries. The sole: a light TR with an elegant seam.

BIANCA N A distinctive grooved profile meets a modern upper made of fine smooth leather from LWG-certified tanneries. Also available as a sneaker, Chelsea, and boot with front zipper.

LEEN A penny loafer as it should be. Made of robust buffalo leather, sourced from LWG- certified tanneries. In a hip vintage look. Look out for the stitching details on the sides.

PHIA The stylish Chelsea with a distinctive TR tread sole leaves a lasting impression, and not just in winter. The upper: high-quality calf leather sourced from LWG-certified tanneries.

TINA A loafer in the spirit of the times. A modern continuation of the classic with fine moccasin stitching and a TR Light sole. The upper is crafted from soft velour, sourced from LWG-certified tanneries. For a contemporary casual look.

STINE The loafer reinvents itself. Featuring a feminine block heel made of TR Light. Soft calfskin from LWG-certified tanneries, refined with stitching details and a monochrome decorative chain.

LILIAM The epitome of smart and casual. Perfect for the city and beyond: the lace-up boots with a robust sole made of TR Light and an upper made of sumptuous matt-glossy nappa leather, sourced from LWG-certified tanneries.

LOTTA Running lightness. The easy-going styles - Chelseas made of soft velour sourced from LWG-certified tanneries. With a light TR sole in a crepe look and coloured elastic inserts.