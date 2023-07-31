Collections by students of the BA at the Fashion Show in Rome

Fashion talks to the world around it, "HUMAN RELOAD. The NABA Fashion Show 2023 - atto secondo" was an opportunity to discover the collections by Rome campus students of the BA in Fashion Design.

The event, by invitation only, took place at the MACRO Museum - Museum of Contemporary Art of Rome on July 11. However, it is possible to relive it on the Academy's YouTube channel. At the same time, the introduction to the Fashion Show is available on Class TV Moda from the beginning of June.

The Rome fashion show: concept and credits

Twelve designers and students from the Rome campus presented their works during the second act of the NABA Fashion Show 2023, promoted by Colomba Leddi (NABA Fashion Design Area Leader). As with the first act in Milan, their projects took inspiration from the "HUMAN RELOAD" concept, defined by Nicoletta Morozzi (NABA Fashion Design Advisor), in which fashion culture is connected to the world around it. The values of the outfits dialogued with the space that hosted them. The architecture of the foyer of MACRO came to be an incubator for the call to a new humanism, where the person is at the hearth once again. The same principles are at the core of the event, born under the Art Direction of Fabio Quaranta (designer and NABA lecturer) and direction of Silvia Morani (director and NABA lecturer).

In accordance with the focus on human beings and the infinity of their dispositions, "HUMAN RELOAD" saw 48 models, or rather "humans", present the collections of young creatives through a performance/fashion show in the MACRO spaces. Curated by Fabio Quaranta himself, the performance represented an evolutionary process that rethinks humanity in terms of relationships and contexts, looking at a new narrative for the future. The event was accompanied by sound and light design by Industria Indipendente.

In the foyer of the museum, the protagonists were the collections by students Matteo Battisti, Luca Colarossi, Gabriele Conti, Chiara D'Arrigo, Federico D'Angelo, Giulia Fiasiello, Beatrice Grisanti, Ester Ludovisi, Alessandro Meli, Caterina Pelliccia, Carolina Popa, Flavia Romano.