Colour breaks through: Pieces rethinks back-to-work wardrobe

Danish fashion brand Pieces has launched “From Her POV”, an autumn campaign that rethinks the classic back-to-work wardrobe with colour, volume and layering, according to a press release. The campaign consists of five looks selected by Belgian content creator Farah Rehman and is built around versatility.

While recent seasons have leaned towards quiet luxury and a pared-back colour palette, Pieces is reportedly heading in a different direction for autumn/winter 2026. The workwear aesthetic returns, but in a more relaxed form: wide-leg trousers; tops with matching accessories; and oversized jackets. The scarf is highlighted as a statement piece, and the co-ord is presented as a single silhouette of two pieces that can also be worn separately.

Credits: Pieces

The collection has a muted base of olive, chocolate brown, black and grey denim, with a single colour breaking through in each look. The brand pairs a mohair-like checked scarf in cobalt, raspberry and lime with a black scuba bomber and olive green parachute trousers. A striped knitted scarf does the same for a leather-look co-ord. This co-ord comes in two versions: as a leather-look skirt and jacket, or as knitwear with a matching scarf.

Credits: Pieces

Credits: Pieces

The silhouette is wide at the bottom and more compact at the top, featuring wide-leg and barrel jeans under cropped bombers. Suede and leather crossbody bags in dark brown and black keep the accessories understated, while bag charms provide pops of colour. For the campaign, Pieces collaborated with Farah Rehman, who personally selected five looks from the collection.

The collection will be available from the end of August at selected Pieces points-of-sale and online.