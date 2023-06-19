Colourful Rebel & Ten Cate: Two Dutch brands in the limelight

Two labels, two aesthetics, two backgrounds - united in their endeavours to meet the current Zeitgeist. Both labels, Colourful Rebel and Ten Cate, have their origins in the Netherlands, the first in the metropolitan terrain of Amsterdam, the latter in an idyllic village near the coast. Despite their differences - one a fashion-forward brand centred around the uplifting spirit of colour, the other a long-standing underwear brand specialised in comfort and fit – both labels show a distinctive mission: to cater for the expectations of the modern-day customer.

Colourful Rebel: Trends, brought to life with a splash of colour

Colourful Rebel is a brand with a uniquely lively design approach. Inspired by the multifaceted and diverse streets of Amsterdam, this label has set it their goal to spread joy and lightheartedness with their designs. The outcome? Powerful and distinctive pieces with a contemporary cut that meet the expectations of the modern customer. The collections consist of ready-to-wear styles for everyday occasions, nurturing fashion-conscious people with the newest trends and garments that show those extra details that make a look unique.

As such, the current SS23 collection for women features light and flowy two pieces in popping pink or playful prints. Going with current trends, Colourful Rebel implemented a series of crochet styles in sunset colours, as well as mesh shirts with lettuce hems in psychedelic prints - a common sight in current street style. The collection is replenished with graphic tees and sweaters, featuring slogans that - quite literally - invite the summer to the city, bearing in bright letters “Summer Essence“, “The Secret of the Sun“ or “Stay Sunny“. The men's collection bears a similar aesthetic with two or three-piece looks with vibrant prints, floral designs on shirts and sweaters and colour-coded layering pieces.

With each collection anew, Colourful Rebel proves their ability to go with the times, picking up on the trends that speak to the generation just between Millenial and Gen Z.

Image: Colourful Rebel, courtesy of the brand

Ten Cate: Undergarments for the whole family

Less outspoken and certainly less visible are the products of the undergarment brand Ten Cate. This label's strength lies elsewhere: their decade-long expertise in the comfort and fit of the garments that are closest to the body. Founded in 1952, Ten Cate has established the image of a down-to-earth, reliable brand that delivers top-tier quality at reasonable prices. Ten Cate has a strong family mentality and focuses on corporations and long-term partnerships.

With a wide range of styles for women, men and children, including underwear, swimwear, shapewear, nightwear and basic shirts and tanks, the assortment of Ten Cate shows an astonishing width. It reflects their mission of offering undergarments “for the whole family“. For womenswear, the brand divides their products into the lines Basics, Secrets and Thermo, offering daily staples, garments that keep warm as well as more delicate lingerie. For menswear, Ten Cate offers Basics, Fine and Thermo versions, whereas Fine includes styles with an extra-soft and light haptic.

In particular, the brand focuses on using skin- and environment-friendly materials, such as durable cotton and breathable bamboo. Whereas the brand sticks to timeless designs and versatile colours, they clearly reflect an ethos that is gaining more and more importance and value among customers who follow the idea of “Buy less, choose well, make it last“, seeking reliable and uncomplicated solutions for their everyday wardrobe.

Image: Ten Cate, courtesy of the brand

