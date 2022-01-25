COLOURS & SONS plans new head quarter

COLOURS & SONS is heading for growth and therefore has acquired 3,409 m2 of land from the municipal Economic Support Corporation (WFMG) in Mönchengladbach. The aim is to create new jobs and a modern and sustainable working atmosphere.

"As an international and dynamic lifestyle label, we are investing in the future! Modern and flexible workplaces, various new room concepts including a roof terrace, an in-house fitness studio and a café will be created on approximately 1,000 m2 of floor space. The new building is meant to secure our expansion and to offer our team a contemporary work environment. This is how we, as a company, also hope to attract high potentials from all over the world," says Guido Schmitz, Managing Director.

The modern office building including showroom is being built in compliance with the Kf W Efficiency House Standard 55 and was designed in collaboration with the di Lorenzo architectural office. A large part of the over three million euro investment, will be used for sustainable elements, such as green covered roofs and photovoltaics, energy- efficient lighting, infrastructure for e-mobility and the creation of a flower meadow to promote biodiversity. This sustainable construction consciously reduces the resulting negative effects and thus protects the ecosystem. In this way, COLOURS & SONS goes beyond the requirements of the development plan and continues the stringent line of the company, in pursuit of a high sustainability standard.