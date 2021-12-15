COLOURS & SONS - There is a lot more to come

2022 is just around the corner - a new year! A year that represents new opportunities, new challenges, new goals and new ideas. At least it does for COLOURS & SONS!

With the beginning of the year and thus the start of the new season, the official brand relaunch, led by the claim „made for all of us“, takes place. Following on from the summer collection, this is the first time that the unisex idea gets sustainably introduced. But the new brand core goes far beyond "just" addressing all genders.

"made for all of us" stands for internationality, for no rules and for the freedom to do (and wear) what you like, regardless of who you are and where you come from.

"made for all of us" is meant to connect! It represents the passion we share, no matter how different we may be.

We not only communicate this mindset to the outside world, but also consciously incorporate it into our collection. In this way, we achieve a new, more international look that is meant to represent this lifestyle idea.

Besides all the innovations and visions for the future, however, the past is more present than ever, especially in 2022: COLOURS & SONS is celebrating its 10th anniversary!

While we look forward, we also take a look at our evolution over the past years and what we have already achieved with our small team. We draw lessons from our mistakes, but are equally proud of our successes and take all this with us into the next 10 years.

In this way, the new combines with the old. There could not have been a better time for this. Life is a funny thing sometimes…