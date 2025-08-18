Comfort, style and innovation: Calzedonia FW25-26

Flawless legs

This season, Calzedonia introduces a renewed line of tights and hosiery. It emphasises the natural beauty of legs. Much like a good foundation, the new Invisible tights create a smooth, flawless look. In addition to the classic Invisible collection, available in black and various nude shades, Calzedonia also introduces an extensive fashion collection this autumn. It is in line with the season's trends. Eye-catching details like lace, crochet and geometric patterns add the ultimate finishing touch to any outfit.

Credits: Calzedonia

Sculpt and shape

Leggings also play a significant role this autumn. The popular Sculpt line expands with new functional styles. These include the brand-new Sculpt Set. This is a matching top with moulded cups and shaping leggings with a high waist, creating a beautiful silhouette. The new shaping one-piece completes the collection. It is designed to accentuate the waist for a feminine hourglass look. All items are crafted from a sturdy knit, opaque fabric with a soft touch. This makes them comfortable and supportive.

Credits: Calzedonia

Elegant finishing touch

Socks make a strong comeback as a key accessory this autumn and winter. Think nude and neutral tones, various materials for all weather conditions, and designs that match perfectly with shoes. Subtle, yet with a modern, elegant finishing touch. Finally, Calzedonia introduces a festive Party Collection. This is a sparkling selection of tights, knee-highs and culottes with sequins and metallic accents. A refined, romantic collection that adds shine and character to any look.

Credits: Calzedonia

With the FW25-26 collection, Calzedonia gives legwear a modern and contemporary twist. The collection is full of versatile, trendy and comfortable items. They fit perfectly with the dynamism of daily life. They are ready to empower any look, wherever the day or night takes you.

The FW25-26 collection is available at Calzedonia stores and online via Calzedonia.com and Zalando.